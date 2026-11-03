2027 BMW 320 – gallery of G50 volume seller; i3 looks and tech, 211 PS/330 Nm 2.0T, in Malaysia next year

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 3 November 2026 11:24 am

The new G50 BMW 3 Series was unveiled in September, and we were recently invited to the south of France to drive the latest version of the benchmark sports sedan, alongside its pure electric sibling, the i3. You’ll be able to know our thoughts on the two cars over the coming weeks, but until then let’s take a closer look at the combustion-engined version, in the 320 trim that will likely be the volume seller in Malaysia when it launches next year.

Radically restyled inside and out, the new 3 Series is nevertheless refreshingly familiar under the skin. It’s based on the same Cluster Architecture (CLAR) as the outgoing G20, albeit the second-generation version that also underpins the G60 5 Series and G70 7 Series.

The engines are also very similar to the old model, with the 320 (note the lack of the i suffix) utilising the ubiquitous 2.0 litre B48 turbo four-cylinder making 211 PS from 4,900 to 6,500 rpm and 330 Nm of torque between 1,500 and 4,400 rpm.

Those figures include the 11 PS/25 Nm 48-volt belt-driven starter-generator (BSG) that helps the midrange model surpass the 200 hp mark for the first time. However, the extra grunt is barely enough to make up for all the weight the G50 put on (the car is now over 200 kg heavier, at 1,680 kg), so the sprint from zero to 100 km/h continues to take 7.4 seconds.

While the 320 is the most powerful of the regular 3 Series variants in Europe, the US also receives a 330, the high-output engine of which continues to produce 258 PS from 4,700 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm between 1,600 and 4,500 rpm.

Despite only being marginally more powerful than the 320 on paper, it’s a lot quicker, taking just 5.9 seconds to get to 60 mph (97 km/h); that figure, we should point out, is three tenths of a second slower than the old car. As yet, it’s unclear whether this rather popular model will make a return to Malaysia, or if it will be confined to North America.

Even quicker still is the M Performance model, the M350 xDrive. This replaces the M340i xDrive and continues to be powered by the sonorous 3.0 litre B58 turbo straight-six. Even on its lonesome, it’s significantly more powerful than the car it replaces, churning out 426 PS from 5,600 to 6,500 rpm and 540 Nm between 1,980 and 5,400 rpm.

But the B58 also benefits from a more powerful 18 PS/200 Nm integrated starter-generator (ISG) sandwiched between it and the standard eight-speed ZF auto, and the result is a heady total system output of 443 PS. As such, the all-wheel-drive M350 blitzes the century sprint in just 4.1 seconds, which is only two tenths slower than the rear-drive G80 M3 Competition.

At 4,765 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,455 mm tall, the 3 Series is five millimetres longer, 15 mm narrower and 25 mm lower than the i3. Its 2,860 mm wheelbase, on the other hand, is 37 mm shorter, despite needing to fit an engine and five adults. Next to the G20, the new car is 56 mm longer, 23 mm wider and 13 mm taller and has a nine millimetre longer wheelbase.

Despite being built on a different platform and motivated by an entirely different power source, the new 3 Series looks nigh-on identical to the i3 – that is, until you look down the side and spot the much longer bonnet to house the engine. The longer dash-to-axle ratio gives the benchmark sports sedan more traditionally BMW proportions, disguising the fact that it’s actually almost the same size as its visually more compact electric sibling.

On the outside, the 3 Series inherits the i3’s polarising Neue Klasse styling, with twin gloss black front panels housing the quad LED headlights, diagonal daytime running lights and various driver assist sensors, separated by a bonnet “valley” that nestles the BMW roundel. Concentric imprinted lines approximate the outline of the traditional double-kidney grille.

The flat nose is a little at odds with the long-bonnet look, although the rest of the car does exhibit some rather nice detailing. The side surfacing has been cleaned up, dispensing with the G20’s myriad of lines and introducing deliciously muscled shoulders (not quite as muscled as the i3, despite the significantly wider tracks) and a subtle rising crease in the flanks. You also get new flush pop-out door handles, another i3 carryover.

Elsewhere, the Hofmeister kink has been made even sharper, although its now rendered in black plastic on the body rather than in the rear quarter light window – presumably to prevent the door’s trailing edge from poking people in the chest. The rear end features slim L-shaped taillights (again with a “valley” in between), sitting above a wide number plate recess. Wheel options measure between 18 and 20 inches in diameter, one inch smaller than the i3’s.

Inside, the 3 Series once again takes after the i3, boasting the Panoramic iDrive display concept. Dispensing with the iDrive control knob, this consists of a 17.9-inch parallelogram infotainment touch screen and the Panoramic Vision projection display that spans from pillar to pillar at the base of the windscreen.

Similar to other applications in recent BMWs, the said display is claimed to work with polarised sunglasses thanks to a special coating; officials at the embargoed reveal back in March advised owners tinting their windscreens to cut the film above the display area at the black frit line. A 3D head-up display is available as an option.

The whole shebang runs on the latest Android-based BMW Operating System X, featuring a more intuitive interface, upgraded voice control with Amazon Alexa+ generative AI support, and TiVo video integration (including Amazon Prime Video) that can be watched when the car is parked. One downside of the tech-forward approach is that the air vent controls have been moved – together with the air-con controls, of course – to the touchscreen, Tesla style.

Elsewhere, the lack of a conventional instrument cluster has enabled BMW to fit a steering wheel with a top central spoke. It continues to divide opinion, although buyers can opt for a more conventional M Sport wheel with bottom spokes. Both have generous thumb rests and indented crystalline capacitive touch controls.

Meanwhile, the centre console houses the latest Qi2 wireless charger based on Apple’s MagSafe, with a magnetised puck enabling faster charging for iPhones. Other available features include triple-zone auto air con, ventilated front seats (which the i3 oddly lacks) and a Harman Kardon sound system. A panoramic glass roof comes standard, with a heat-insulating coating but no sunshade, meaning that the cabin will be baking hot in our harsh sunlight.

The seats are upholstered in either Econeer recycled PET fabric, Veganza faux leather, M PerformTex microfibre or Merino leather. This extends to the dashboard and door cards, and on the latter the trim almost appears to be glued on due to the embedding of the ambient lighting underneath. This looked horrific on the preview unit shown in March and continues to be the case on the production models.

Open the boot and you’ll find 450 litres of luggage space, which is actually 30 litres less than before; we’ll chalk that up to the presence of the mild hybrid battery. Still, that’s more than what you get in the i3, which musters a measly 420 litres.

The new 3 Series is the first to offer highly-automated city and highway driving functionality, although most countries (like ours) will only be available with the Driving Assistant Plus, delivering regular Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities. Aside from upgraded driver assists, the G50 also benefits from a significant chassis rework that includes a revised steering ratio, a brake-by-wire system and redesigned suspension.

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