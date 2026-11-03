2027 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports gets 1,131cc engine, 119 hp and 119 Nm, radar-based rider aids

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2026 12:08 pm

The boys from Hamamatsu have unveiled the 2027 Honda CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports with a larger engine, revised chassis and updated equipment. The range also gains a new flagship variant, the Africa Twin Adventure Sports Honda Sensing Ride, featuring radar-based rider assistance systems.

The parallel-twin engine grows from 1,084cc to 1,131cc, producing 119 hp at 7,500rpm and 119 Nm at 5,750rpm. This represents a 16.5% increase in peak power and an additional 7 Nm over the 2026 CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES, priced at RM99,888 in Malaysia.

The increase comes from a larger 94mm bore, revised intake system, cylinder head, valve timing and internal components. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual transmission and Honda’s six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

Six riding modes are available: Sport, Touring, Urban, Rain, Offroad and Offroad+. Riders can customise settings including engine power, engine braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The chassis gets a new fuel sub-tank beneath the seat to lower the centre of gravity while the revised steel frame and aluminium swingarm are 1.4kg lighter combined.

Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (EERA) suspension is now standard, incorporating Honda Skyhook Control for automatic damping adjustment. The 49mm front forks offer 210mm of travel, while the rear Pro-Link suspension provides 200mm.

A new Minimum suspension setting lowers seat height by 5mm, with the standard seat adjustable between 830mm and 850mm. Braking comprises dual 310mm front discs with four-piston radial calipers and a 256mm rear disc. Electronically Controlled Combined ABS and Vehicle Hold Control are also fitted.

The Adventure Sports retains its 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, with 110/80 front and 150/70 rear tyres. Fuel capacity is 24.2 litres, giving a claimed range of approximately 480km.

Styling updates include revised bodywork, dual LED headlights with cornering lights and daytime running lights, and an electrically adjustable windscreen with 130mm of travel. Honda has also revised the riding position and seat for improved long-distance comfort.

The cockpit combines a 5.7-inch vehicle information display with a seven-inch TFT touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a USB-C charging socket and a lockable smartphone compartment are included and standard equipment includes cruise control, heated grips, knuckle guards, an aluminium rear carrier and Honda Smart Key operation.

The new Africa Twin Adventure Sports Honda Sensing Ride is available exclusively with DCT. Its front and rear radar sensors enable adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, Group Ride Assist, Distance Assist and Emergency Brake Assist. Additional functions include forward and rear collision warnings, blind spot monitoring and rear distance information. The system can also flash the motorcycle’s indicators to warn following traffic of a potential collision.

Kerb weight is 245kg for the manual version, 255kg for the standard DCT and 256kg for the Honda Sensing Ride DCT. The 2027 CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports will be available in Pearl Glare White (Tricolour) and Mat Ballistic Black Metallic.