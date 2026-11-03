2027 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, HRC Works Edition get major updates, 218 hp, 114 Nm

In Cars / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2026 3:26 pm

Unveiled are the 2027 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade HRC Works Edition, featuring revised chassis, engine and aerodynamics developed with input from Honda Racing Corporation (HRC). For 2027, development focused on building a more competitive race machine, with Honda working alongside its WorldSBK team, adapting the racing package for road use.

Both models retain the 1,000 cc inline-four engine, producing 218 hp at 14,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 10,500 rpm. Engine updates include revised cam timing, a higher 13.8:1 compression ratio and a new two-stage Variable Air Funnel system to improve mid-range performance without sacrificing top-end power.

The six-speed gearbox gets revised shaft spacing and a five-percent taller first gear, while a titanium Akrapovič exhaust comes standard. The aluminium frame is redesigned with 20% less lateral stiffness to improve cornering feedback and grip. It is paired with a lighter swingarm, revised steering geometry and a wheelbase extended by 5 mm to 1,450 mm while weight distribution is shifted forward.

The Fireblade SP gets 43 mm Ohlins S-EC3.0 NPX electronic front forks and a TTX36 electronic rear shock, adjustable through the Ohlins Objective Based Tuning Interface. Braking is handled by new Brembo Hypure four-piston front calipers and 330 mm discs, with Cornering ABS offering Standard, Track and Race modes. Rear ABS can be disabled in Race mode.

Aerodynamics have also been revised, with a new fairing designed to maintain the previous model’s downforce without conventional winglets. New lower-cowl sidepods are intended to improve cornering performance, while the redesigned bodywork also reduces drag and improves wind protection.

27YM Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Other changes include lighter wheels, a 520 drive chain, LED lighting with daytime running lights and an exposed titanium fuel tank that saves 1.4 kg. The electronics package includes a six-axis IMU, nine-level Honda Selectable Torque Control, wheelie control, adjustable engine braking and four-level launch control controlled through a five-inch TFT display.

The more track-focused HRC Works Edition shares the same engine and basic chassis but adds adjustable steering-head and swingarm-pivot positions for greater geometry flexibility. It also gets mechanical Öhlins NPX28-30 front forks and TTX36 rear shock, Brembo Hypure Sports front calipers and carbon-fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) aerodynamic components.

These include dual-element front winglets, a front mudguard and rear seat ducts. Honda claims the winglets generate 3.5 times more downforce than the standard 2027 Fireblade at 299 km/h. The HRC version also comes with a single-seat configuration.

Kerb weight is 201 kg for the Fireblade SP and 200 kg for the HRC Works Edition, with a 16.6-litre fuel tank. The Fireblade SP is available in Ignition Red and Mat Ballistic Black Metallic, while the HRC Works Edition comes exclusively in Ignition Red.

Honda has yet to announce pricing and market availability for either model. For reference, the previous-generation Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP was priced at RM198,800 in Malaysia, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.