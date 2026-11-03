2027 Yamaha NMAX E electric scooter unveiled – 104 km range, 7.5 kW/10 hp and 33.3 Nm

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2026 4:03 pm

Yamaha has unveiled the 2027 Yamaha NMAX E, an all-electric addition to its MAX scooter family. Equivalent to a 125 cc scooter, the NMAX E produces 10 hp and 33.3 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of 104 km on a full charge, marking another step in Yamaha’s electric mobility development under its Environmental Plan 2050, which targets carbon neutrality across its supply chain and product life cycle.

The NMAX E follows Yamaha’s earlier electric motorcycle testing programme in Malaysia. In 2022, the company brought the Yamaha E01 electric scooter here for real-world testing, alongside trials in Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan and Europe. The E01 was subsequently displayed at the Yamaha GenBlu Carnival in Perak, but was never launched locally as a production model.

The NMAX E uses a dedicated electric platform with a compact eAxle power unit and a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor delivers maximum power at 3,500 rpm, while peak torque is available from just 500 rpm, with drive transmitted to the rear wheel via belt.

Yamaha claims a range of 104 km under WMTC Class 1 testing conditions. Charging is handled by an integrated 800W charger, with a full charge taking approximately 5.5 hours on domestic current. The charging port is located in the front storage compartment, supporting AC Type 2 public chargers and domestic power outlets with a dedicated cable.

The battery is mounted low in the chassis to improve mass centralisation, while a new backbone frame has a 1,425 mm wheelbase and near 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution. Suspension consists of a 33 mm telescopic fork and twin rear shock absorbers while braking is done by 245 mm discs at both ends, with ABS and regenerative braking.

The NMAX E retains the MAX family’s styling, including dual headlights and the signature boomerang-shaped side panels. It rides on 13-inch wheels, with 110/70 front and 130/70 rear tyres.

Equipment includes a 5-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation through Yamaha’s Motor On app. Three riding modes – Sport, Touring and Eco – are provided, alongside traction control, Smart Key ignition and a reverse function for easier parking.

Underseat storage can accommodate a full-face helmet, depending on its size, while a USB Type-C port is fitted in the front compartment. The NMAX E will be offered in Avio Blue and Platinum Silver.

Yamaha is also introducing its YOU Charge public charging service, initially in selected European markets, providing access to participating charging networks through a subscription. European sales are scheduled to begin in spring 2027, with pricing yet to be announced.