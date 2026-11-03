BMW to take on Tesla FSD with SAE Level 2 navigation-guided urban driving assistance system – 2027 launch

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 3 November 2026 4:55 pm

BMW has announced plans to introduce navigation-guided, partially-automated driving assistance functions in cities from 2027, starting in Germany. With active route guidance using BMW Maps, the system will be able assist drivers with turning manoeuvres, urban lane changes, right-of-way situations as well as navigating roundabouts in urban environments.

Paired with BMW Motorway and City Assistant, navigation-guided, partially automated driving will therefore be possible for the first time seamlessly from the motorway, through the countryside and into the city.

However, the German carmaker points out that these are still SAE Level 2 functions which still require the driver to be attentive. As such, drivers remain responsible for the driving task, must monitor traffic conditions attentively and be able to intervene if necessary. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised), which is the rival to BMW’s upcoming offering, is also a SAE Level 2 system.

It added that the necessary hardware for these functions come as standard in the latest iX3 and iX4 as well as all variants of the X5, 3 Series and 7 Series. Subsequent models will also be similarly equipped, with the required functions delivered via software updates.

BMW notes that the new driver assistance systems will be type-approved in accordance with the regulations of the updated UNECE R171 (DCAS Series 2), with the necessary tests in real-world traffic already successfully completed by an independent technical service.

To ensure an intuitive interaction between the driver and assistance systems, cars will come with BMW Symbiotic Drive. This works with the driver by accelerating, steering and braking in line with his or her personal driving style when driver assistance is active. The new Panoramic iDrive also shows situation-specific information so drivers have a clear understanding of the system’s status.