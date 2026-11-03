Ducati Panigale V4 SP, Panigale V2 SP and Streetfighter V4 SP unveiled for 2027

In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2026 6:57 pm

Ducati has introduced three new SP models for 2027, bringing race-derived components and upgraded specifications to its Panigale V4, Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V4 ranges. The 2027 Panigale V4 SP is the most track-focused of the trio, based on the latest Panigale V4 and featuring technology derived from Ducati’s WorldSBK and MotoGP programmes.

Coming with a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that produces 215 hp, the engine is paired with a new Ducati Racing Gearbox with Neutral Lock. Other upgrades include an STM EVO-SBK dry clutch, carbon-fibre wheels and Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 electronic suspension.

The chassis also gets an adjustable rear linkage derived from the Panigale V4 R, while revised aerodynamics bring larger wings and Corner Sidepods to improve downforce and cornering performance.

The Panigale V2 SP, meanwhile, is based on the Panigale V2 S and developed with input from Ducati’s Lenovo V2 Future Champs Academy. Its 890 cc V2 engine with variable valve timing produces 118 hp.

Track-focused upgrades include Öhlins suspension, a longer swingarm, forged wheels and a dry clutch compatible with Ducati Corse Performance Oil. The revised chassis and electronics are intended to improve stability, agility, traction and rider control, positioning the V2 SP as the most track-oriented version of Ducati’s middleweight supersport.

The Streetfighter V4 SP completes the line-up, combining the naked bike’s performance with specialist equipment derived from racing. The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 produces 211 hp with power delivered through a racing final drive and STM EVO-SBK dry clutch.

Carbon-fibre wheels, machined adjustable footpegs and the distinctive Winter Test livery complete the package. Suspension is handled by the latest-generation electronic Öhlins system, while braking gets a Brembo MCS master cylinder with remote adjustment.

All three are numbered production models, with Ducati yet to announce pricing, production numbers or market availability.