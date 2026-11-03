Government to address traffic congestion in Bukit Jalil during major events – smart city solutions, new bus hub

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 3 November 2026 12:10 pm

The government is exploring smart city solutions while refining traffic management plans in an effort to improve traffic flow in Bukit Jalil, which can get very congested during concerts as well as large-scale events, reports Bernama.

Minister in the prime minister’s department (federal territories) Hannah Yeoh said Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud had appointed consultants to conduct a Bukit Jalil micro-traffic management study.

The study, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, is important because Bukit Jalil is a unique event and concert hub that generates heavy traffic, requiring a specialised traffic management approach compared with other areas.

“We know there is congestion. Every weekend, whenever there is a concert, Bukit Jalil becomes extremely congested. Traffic builds up hours before the concert even begins. I acknowledge the problem,” Yeoh said in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (November 2, 2026). She added that the traffic management plan for Bukit Jalil was also expected to be completed by February 2027 and would be audited by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to ensure its implementation was effective on the ground and not merely a plan on paper.

There are also discussions with Prasarana to examine ways to improve public transport access to Bukit Jalil, including the possibility of establishing a bus transit hub connected to the approved Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) project.