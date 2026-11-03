GWM Ora 5 sedan, wagon to be CKD by EPMB Melaka?

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 3 November 2026 10:55 am

Pics reposted by Headlight Magazine from Car News China

At yesterday’s GWM Wey G9 HEV and Ora 5 HEV line-off ceremony at EP Manufacturing’s (EPMB) Pegoh, Melaka plant, EPMB executive chairman Hamidon Abdullah mentioned the possibility of local assembly (CKD) of a sedan and a wagon based on the Ora 5 platform.

“(The GWM Ora 5 SUV’s) advanced common platform architecture creates opportunities for further models. We hope GWM will entrust Pegoh with related variants from this platform, including perhaps a sedan, and perhaps a station wagon,” he said in his speech.

We’re really looking into the future here, as GWM has not globally released any such models so far. However, Thailand-based Headlight Magazine reports, citing Car News China, that filings have been made with China’s industry and information technology ministry (MIIT) for these models, and as a result, we have some photos and preliminary details.

Pics reposted by Headlight Magazine from Car News China

The sedan’s length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 4,758 (+287), 1,833 (=), 1,626 (-15) and 2,720 mm (=); millimetre differences from the SUV in parentheses. Disregard the roof LiDAR; we’re most probably not going to get that. The very spartan rear features full-width tail lamps.

It looks like the sedan’s going to be born as an EV first – we can expect 204 PS, a 170 km/h top speed and an LFP battery, but the battery capacity and range are anyone’s guesses for now. All should come to light later this year.

What about the wagon (below)? Er… doesn’t look very wagon-like, does it? It’s exactly the same length as the sedan at 4,758 mm, and is only 11 mm lower than the SUV at 1,630 mm. Width is between 1,833 and 1,844 mm, and the wheelbase’s the same 2,720 mm. Think of it as a 287 mm-longer Ora 5 SUV.

Pics reposted by Headlight Magazine from Car News China

But while the Ora 5 SUV has those unique rear glass-integrated tail lamps (of Ora Good Cat fame), this wagon has the same full-width tail lamps as the yet-to-be-released sedan. We see roof rails and a roof spoiler that looks just like the Ora 5 SUV’s, and the number plate recess has moved up to the tailgate from the bumper. Not as distinctive-looking as the SUV’s rump, we think.

Our Ora 5 SUV’s an HEV, right? Well, the sedan’s starting life as an EV, and now this wagon is going to be a PHEV in China – go figure. The Middle Kingdom should get a Hi2 (meaning front-wheel drive) PHEV system that brings together a 156 PS 1.5 litre turbo engine, an LFP battery and a 190 km/h top speed. Again, more details should be revealed soon.

And look what GWM Thailand has just announced – Ora 5 Plus (so that’s what the wagon’s going to be called), Hi2 HEV and EV, global debut in Thailand on November 10! What do you think? Would you like an Ora 5-based sedan and wagon to come to Malaysia?