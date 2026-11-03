Melaka targets 300 EV chargers by 2027, now at 195 – CM

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 3 November 2026 1:11 pm

At yesterday’s GWM Wey G9 HEV and Ora 5 HEV line-off ceremony at EP Manufacturing’s (EPMB) Pegoh, Melaka plant, Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh revealed the state’s current number of public EV chargers and its latest target.

“Melaka is expanding its EV charging network, with 195 EV charging units across 95 locations and another 10 units planned by the end of 2026, bringing us closer to our target of 300 charging units by 2027,” he said in his speech.

Melaka’s target actually used to be 350, as revealed by a data.gov.my-based infographic posted by the Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA) in May. Its progress then was listed as 30% (105 chargers). That means Melaka installed about 90 more chargers in the span of approximately half a year, or 15 a month on average.

Malaysia hit only 56% of its target to have 10,000 public EV chargers nationwide by end-2025. A new target – 30,000 by 2030 (thirty by thirty, so very snappy) – was announced in July 2026.