New 2027 Yamaha RW700 adventure scooter gets 690cc CP2 engine, Y-AMT gearbox, off-road riding modes

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2026 9:05 am

Yamaha has unveiled the 2027 Yamaha RW700, a new adventure-oriented scooter powered by a 690 cc CP2 parallel-twin engine, bringing motorcycle technology and off-road capability to the scooter segment. Positioned to competed with the highly popular Honda X-ADV (RM70,999 in Malaysia) the RW700 is part of Yamaha’s newly introduced RW Series, which also includes the more extensively equipped RW700 Explore and smaller RW350.

Of note is the use of Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT), making it the first Yamaha scooter to feature a gearbox with manual and automatic shifting capabilities. The Y-AMT system allows riders to change gears using a handlebar-mounted see-saw switch or leave shifting to the automatic mode.

Yamaha has revised the system for the RW700, including changes to the clutch damper and shift mechanism to improve operation on both paved and off-road surfaces. Power comes from the familiar 690 cc CP2 engine, used in several Yamaha motorcycles, featuring a Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) electronic throttle control and paired with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) that supports a comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids.

Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) offers three road settings – Street, Sport and Eco – alongside two gravel modes, Explore and Explore+. The latter are designed for loose surfaces, with adjustments to engine response and transmission behaviour to improve traction and control.

The electronic package includes traction control (TCS), slide control (SCS), brake control (BCS) and back-slip regulation (BSR). Rear ABS can also be disabled when riding in Gravel mode.

For long-distance riding, the RW700 comes with cruise control and Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter (YVSL). The five-inch colour TFT display supports smartphone connectivity through the MyRide app and navigation through Garmin StreetCross. Other equipment includes a USB-C charging port, smart key and one-push engine starting.

The RW700 uses a high-tensile steel frame, with suspension comprising a 41 mm inverted front fork offering 160 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 155 mm of travel. Both ends feature adjustment, with the rear offering preload and rebound damping adjustment.

The scooter rides on 17-inch front and 15-inch rear spoked wheels, fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tubeless tyres measuring 120/70 R17 and 160/60 R15 respectively. Braking is handled by twin 298 mm front discs with four-piston radial-mount calipers and a 267 mm rear disc. ABS is standard, with the rear wheel brake switchable in Gravel mode.

Designed to accommodate both seated and standing riding positions, the RW700 gets adjustable footpegs with removable rubber inserts and foldable forward footrests. An aluminium skid plate provides additional protection underneath the chassis.

The scooter has a seat height of 810 mm, ground clearance of 170 mm and a wet weight of 221 kg. Fuel capacity is 14 litres, while the underseat storage compartment is designed to accommodate a full-face helmet.

The RW700 is offered in Sage Blue and Power Grey, while the RW700 Explore adds a more extensive comfort package comprising heated grips, a heated rider’s seat, a centre stand and backlit switchgear. The Explore also gets front suspension with 15 mm of preload adjustment and 11 rebound damping settings, along with dedicated Forest Green and Midnight Black colour options.