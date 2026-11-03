Range Rover Evoque, Velar will not be replaced after production ends in 2027; GT to be brand’s entry model

In Cars, International News, Land Rover / by Mick Chan / 3 November 2026 6:39 pm

The Range Rover Evoque and Velar will not be replaced when they come to the end of their respective lifecycles, Autocar has reported.

While the Evoque and Velar will remain in production through 2027, each model is close to the end of their lifecycle, and there are no replacements planned for both models, said Range Rover managing director Martin Limpert.

The end of the Evoque and Velar model lines is partly due to JLR’s House of Brands strategy, which has spun off the Range Rover, Defender and Discovery nameplates as their own brands from the parent Land Rover brand, Autocar wrote.

With the Defender and Discovery nameplates expanding towards the mainstream, with a Defender Sport in the works, the direction allows the Range Rover brand to place greater emphasis on going further upmarket.

In July this year, the Range Rover GT was revealed to be the brand’s fifth model, and the manufacturer said during its unveiling that the new model does not directly replace the Velar that made its debut in 2017 followed by a facelift in 2023.

The Range Rover GT will be launched at the start of 2027 and will be built at the Halewood plant, where the Evoque and Discovery Sport are currently produced.

While the Range Rover GT was said at debut to be the fifth member of the brand’s line-up, the non-replcement of the Evoque and Velar leaves the Range Rover brand with three model; the GT, Range Rover Sport and the flagship Range Rover.

The Range Rover GT will feature a battery-electric powertrain at the start of its lifecycle, with internal combustion and hybrid powertrains to follow later on. This is built on the EV-oriented EMA platform that will also underpin the next Evoque; the Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric continue to use the MLA-Flex platform.