Singaporean serviceman and two others fined RM3,500 under Malaysia’s new illegal racing law

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2026 5:04 pm

Three motorcyclists, including a 19-year-old Singaporean, have been fined RM3,500 each for illegal racing and dangerous riding on the Second Link Expressway, in one of the first cases under Malaysia’s amended Road Transport Act 1987. The three men, aged 18 to 24, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid.

They were also ordered to serve four months in prison if they fail to pay their respective fines. The offences took place at around 2.10am on October 18, two days after the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 2026 came into force on October 16.

Singaporean national serviceman Syajahan Alfian Abdullah, 19, was charged under Section 42A(2) of the amended Act for riding at high speed and participating in a speed contest at kilometre 12.5 of the southbound Second Link Expressway. The other two accused, Muhammad Daniel Hakim Mohamad Rashid, 24, and Gonzales Mckhovic anak George, 18, were charged under Section 42A(1) for racing their motorcycles along the northbound stretch between kilometres 7.8 and 18.2.

Both provisions carry fines ranging from RM2,000 to RM10,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both upon conviction. The prosecution was handled by traffic police prosecuting officer Inspector S Vikineswary, while all three accused were unrepresented, reports The Malay Mail.