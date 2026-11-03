In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 3 November 2026 2:29 pm

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A suspected cable thief was caught in action on the MRT Kajang Line past midnight, between Mutiara Damansara and Bandar Utama stations.

According to Rapid KL, the incident happened around 12.58 am when the MRT Kajang Line control centre received alerts from the maintenance team that saw five individuals trespassing and running on the track area. The Prasarana auxiliary police team went to the location to inspect and search the area.

The Polis Bantuan team managed to apprehend one suspect at 1.25 am at the side of the road near the Mutiara Damansara station, which led to them finding cables that have been cut, as well as tools that are believed to have been used in cable theft. The suspect was handed over to PDRM for further action and investigation.

The public transport operator says that today’s incident did not affect train operations, unlike the one last month on the same line.

“Rapid KL take seriously any attempt to steal cables and trespassing in track areas as it’s not only unsafe for the individual involved, but can potentially damage infrastructure and affect train operations,” the company said in a statement, while reminding the public to report any suspicious activities around rail facilities to the authorities.