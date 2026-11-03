In Advertorial, Xpeng / by Harvinder Sidhu / 3 November 2026 6:52 pm

Xpeng Carro is bringing the Xpeng X9 and Xpeng G6 to Johor for a four-day roadshow from Thursday to Sunday, November 5 to 8. You’ll find both cars on the ground floor of Sutera Mall in Skudai, in front of Rachel Smith, from 10.30am to 10.30pm each day.

The Xpeng Carro team from its Skudai outlet will be there to walk you through both models and answer the questions a spec sheet can’t. You can take either car out for a test drive, and there are offers worth up to RM10,000 on the table (terms and conditions apply).

📅 November 5-8, 2026

🕒 10.30am – 10.30pm

📍 Sutera Mall, Ground Floor (in front of Rachel Smith), Skudai, Johor

Xpeng X9: the seven-seat electric MPV, from RM281,133

The X9 comes in three variants. The 2WD Standard Range (RM281,133) has a 94.8 kWh battery good for 535 km of WLTP range, while the 2WD Long Range (RM299,133) gets a 110 kWh pack and 615 km. Both drive the front wheels with 346 PS. The AWD Performance (RM335,723) adds a second motor for 537 PS and a 5.9-second 0-100 km/h time, with 580 km of range.

All three get rear-wheel steering, air suspension, Nappa leather on all seven seats and a 21.4-inch roof-mounted screen for the rear passengers. On a fast enough DC charger, a 10-80% top-up takes a claimed 12 minutes.

Xpeng G6: the locally assembled SUV coupé, from RM159,898

The G6 is now assembled in Melaka. The RWD Standard Range (RM159,898) has 252 PS, a 68.5 kWh battery and 480 km of WLTP range. The RWD Long Range (RM179,963) gets 296 PS and an 80.8 kWh pack for 525 km, while the AWD Performance (RM191,473) adds a rear motor for 487 PS, a 4.13-second 0-100 km/h time and 510 km of range.

Every G6 comes with the XPilot Assist driver assistance suite, and a 10-80% DC charge takes a claimed 12 minutes.

Warranty, service and your personalised quotation

Both models come with a five-year, 120,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year, 160,000 km warranty on the battery and motors, and five years or 100,000 km of free scheduled service. Prices quoted here are on-the-road without insurance.

The Xpeng Carro team at Sutera Mall can arrange your test drive and prepare a personalised quotation that includes the roadshow offers. After the weekend, you can find them at Xpeng Carro’s Skudai outlet.

Can’t make it to Sutera Mall? Request your personalised Xpeng quotation here, and the Xpeng Carro team will get in touch via WhatsApp.