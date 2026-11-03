In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 3 November 2026 9:35 am

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There’s a huge concert happening tomorrow and Thursday, November 4-5, at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. On stage will be none other than The Weeknd with his global After Hours Til Dawn Tour. We’re the last stop of the tour, which started back in 2022 – this is a big deal. The show will start at 8.30 pm.

Needless to say, Bukit Jalil and surrounding areas will be congested, and that’s before factoring in the high chance of evening rain. So if you managed to score tickets but have not figured out how to get there yet, perhaps the LRT is a wise choice.

As usual with big concerts and football matches, Rapid KL will cater to fans with extended LRT operation hours. The rail operator says that the Bukit Jalil LRT station, as well as LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line and MRT Putrajaya Line operations, will be extended till 12.30 am.

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Concertgoers are encouraged to use Park n Ride facilities, and LRT/MRT stations with such parking are listed above. Also, check the last train timing above – that’s the deadline you’ll need to meet, and it’s as early as 11.30 pm. Ensure that your Touch n Go card has sufficient credit for smooth passage.

There are just so many good songs to singalong to – I can imagine it’ll be fun. Will we also get a special one like Hong Kong did? Enjoy the show!