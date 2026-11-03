Toyota GR Celica confirmed, to contest WRC in 2027

In Cars, International News, Toyota / by Jonathan Lee / 3 November 2026 5:13 pm

This just in – Toyota has confirmed that the Celica nameplate is coming back! The world’s largest carmaker has long teased the return of one of its most beloved sports cars, and while it’s not exactly a surprise, this is still huge news nevertheless.

In typical sneaky fashion, the company buried the news in a press release announcing a significant expansion of its World Rally Championship (WRC) programme. A new Toyota Racing team – using the same name as the World Endurance Championship (WEC) one – will compete alongside the existing Gazoo Racing Toyota entry, and it’s this outfit that will run the new GR Celica Rally1 car.

Not that we didn’t see this coming. Our first glimpse of the new coupé came in February with images of a new Toyota “WRC27” car, which looked so out of this world that yours truly had doubts about the photos not being AI-generated – save for the fact that they were published by DirtFish, one of the world’s premiere rally publications and driving schools.

Still, with Toyota’s definitive announcement, we can finally put the rumours to bed. The car will run alongside the GR Yaris Rally1, redesigned to meet the upcoming season’s new regulations that aim to increase competition and make the top-flight category more accessible.

While the two cars will be identical underneath, powered by a spec 1.6 litre turbo four-cylinder engine, they will look very different on the outside, with the GR Celica’s body surely referencing the production version. Past spyshots of the car have shown a very compact body with a short wheelbase, presumably to maximise agility on tight, twisty rally stages – don’t expect much room on the inside.

Although the camouflage and the obligatory rally car air dams, boxed fenders and rear wing obscure the GR Celica’s design, we can still spot some distinctive details such as the slim headlights, narrow nose, fastback profile and upswept window line. Given that the car in the photos was an early prototype, however, the final product is still subject to change, of course.

Toyota will want to replicate the success of the ST185 and the infamous ST205 (pictured)

We can also expect the production GR Celica to differ greatly from the GR Yaris, likely ditching that car’s 1.6 litre turbo three-pot in favour of a new 2.0 litre high-output four-banger. The mill, codenamed the G20E, reportedly produces up to 400 PS and 550 Nm in road car applications and should be shared with another returning sports car, the mid-engined MR2. Expect the GR Yaris’ trick GR-Four all-wheel drive system and choice of six-speed manual and auto gearboxes to make a return.

The GR Celica Rally1 will be raced by Toyota’s top squads – 2026 champion Elfyn Evans alongside Oliver Solberg and Sami Pajari. The GR Yaris, on the other hand, will see Takamoto Katsuta joined by two returning drivers, these being 2019 champion Ott Tänak and 2022 and 2023 champion Kalle Rovanperä. The latter had retired this year for a planned move to single-seaters, but a medical condition curtailed plans to compete in Japan’s Super Formula.

This marks the Celica’s return to the WRC after 21 years away from the sport. The nameplate built its reputation in the series with the GT-Four rally car, with the 1990s ST185 in particular scooping up three drivers’ world championships and two manufacturers’ titles. The success was set to continue with the ST205 in 1995 before Toyota was caught using an illegal turbo restrictor and banned from the sport in disgrace. Hopefully we won’t see a repeat of that, eh?