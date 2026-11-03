Toyota remains the most valuable auto brand in 2026 – Mercedes-Benz ahead of BMW, Ferrari leads Porsche

In Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 3 November 2026 10:08 am

Toyota continues to be the world’s most valuable automotive brand in Interbrand’s latest Best Global Brands report. In the 2026 edition, the Japanese carmaker ranked first in its category and ninth overall, with brands like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Samsung, Nvidia, Instagram and Coca-Cola ahead of it.

The last time Toyota was not the most valuable auto brand, according to Interbrand, was in 2003 when Mercedes-Benz held the top spot. Speaking of, Mercedes-Benz came in second this year (20th overall) ahead of BMW in third (22th overall).

Completing the top five are Hyundai in fourth (29th overall) and Honda in fifth (45th overall). Tesla is next in sixth (50th overall), while Ferrari in seventh (51st overall) was flagged a top riser this year as its brand value increased by 14.7% to USD17.7 billion. The Italian company is only one of four that saw an increase in brand value, with the others being Hyundai (+1.6%), Kia (+2.7%) and BYD (+4.5%).

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After Ferrari are three brands under the Volkswagen Group: Audi in eighth (65th overall), Porsche in ninth (66th overall) and Volkswagen in tenth (71st overall). Only 13 auto brands made the top 100 list this year, and the bottom three is occupied by Kia in 11th (87th overall), BYD in 12th (89th overall) and finally, Nissan in 13th (100th overall).

In 2025, Hyundai was ranked sixth (32nd overall) in the automotive category, so it climbed two spots this year (three overall) to be one of four gainers. Joining it is Ferrari, which was 10th (62nd overall) last year, while Kia only saw a gain in overall position from 89th last year. Meanwhile, BYD gained one spot in the automotive category from 13th, but its overall position improved significantly from 97th last year.

Interbrand’s methodology for calculating brand value involves financial analysis (current and forecasted results converted into net present value), the role of the brand (how much the brand influences customer choices), brand strength (brand performance relative to the competition) as well as brand management (experiences that meet human truths). This has been certified as compliant with the requirements of ISO 10668 (requirements for monetary brand valuation).