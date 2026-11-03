Volkswagen Golf EV development suspended due to financial pressures; debut delayed to early next decade

In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / by Mick Chan / 3 November 2026 2:16 pm

Development of the battery-electric Volkswagen Golf has been suspended as increasing financial pressure has forced Volkswagen to reduce spending on future models, Autocar has reported.

“We simply cannot afford this work at present,” Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer was quoted as saying in an internal company interview obtained by German broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR).

The suspension of development for the BEV Golf has been agreed upon by the Volkswagen board, according to Schäfer, but stressed that the battery-electric model had not been cancelled. “We’re pausing it, not cancelling it,” he said.

“The market environment remains extremely challenging, and special items are weighing on our result. This makes it all the more important for us to systematically continue on our chosen course and sharpen our priorities further. We are improving our cost base and optimising working capital, while maintaining a high level of investment discipline,” said Volkswagen CFO David Powels, according to Autocar.

ICE-powered variants of the next Golf will be a heavily revised version of the current Mk8

“One specific measure is therefore to temporarily pause development work on the future ID.Golf at the Volkswagen brand until we can securely accommodate the necessary investments,” Powels added.

The battery-electric Golf – said to be called the ID Golf – has already been delayed previously due to change to its new 800-volt SSP architecture and associated software. Originally said to debut in 2028 or 2029, the ninth-generation Golf is now said to be set for introduction in the beginning of the next decade, Autocar reported.

While the BEV Golf will use the SSP platform with an 800-volt electrical architecture and software architecture developed with Rivian, the internal combustion engine-powered version of the next Golf will be a heavily updated version of the current, eighth-generation Golf.