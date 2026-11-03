Yamaha RW350 adventure scooter enters line-up, new 330cc engine, inverted forks and off-road riding modes

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2026 9:29 am

Entering a new market segment (for them), Yamaha has introduced the 2027 Yamaha RW350, a new 330 cc adventure-oriented scooter designed to combine everyday commuting practicality with the ability to tackle unpaved roads. The RW350 joins the Japanese manufacturer’s new RW Series, alongside the larger Yamaha RW700 and RW700 Explore.

Unlike its bigger siblings, which use a parallel-twin engine and Y-AMT transmission, the RW350 is powered by an all-new liquid-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. The 330 cc engine features a single overhead camshaft, four valves and electronic fuel injection with Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T), an electronic throttle system designed to deliver smoother and more controlled power delivery.

A key feature is Yamaha Dynamic Ride, a new engine and transmission layout developed specifically for the RW350 with the engine rigidly mounted to the frame, while the CVT assembly pivots around the crankshaft. According to Yamaha, this arrangement reduces unsprung weight and improves chassis rigidity, while allowing greater freedom in rear suspension design.

A four-axis balancer works alongside the engine and transmission layout to reduce vibration and improve riding comfort. Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) provides three riding modes – Street, Explore and Eco – with separate power delivery and traction control settings.

The Explore mode allows a degree of rear-wheel slide for riding on loose surfaces, while Eco reduces power delivery for improved control in rain or on less favourable road surfaces. The RW350 also comes with cruise control, a feature intended to improve comfort on longer journeys.

The engine is carried in a diamond-shaped, high-tensile steel tube frame, with 37 mm inverted front fork with 140 mm of travel and twin rear shock absorbers offering 105 mm of travel performing suspension duties. The rear suspension provides seven preload adjustment settings.

The scooter rolls on a 16-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear wheel, both fitted with Dunlop D615 block-pattern tubeless tyres developed specifically for the model. The rear cast aluminium wheel also incorporates a vibration-damping system to improve refinement during acceleration and deceleration.

For off-road use, the RW350 gets removable rubber inserts on its footpegs, allowing increased grip when riding while standing. Foldable forward footrests provide an alternative, more relaxed riding position for everyday use and longer journeys. A skid plate protects components underneath the chassis, while ground clearance is rated at 185 mm.

The RW350 also gets a five-inch full-colour TFT instrument display with smartphone connectivity through Yamaha’s MyRide app and navigation via Garmin StreetCross while a USB-C charging port is fitted in the cockpit. Other equipment includes a smart key system, one-push engine starting and LED lighting with indicators featuring an automatic cancellation function, three-flash lane-change signalling and Emergency Stop Signalling (ESS).

The seat is designed to allow riders to move forwards and backwards when navigating uneven terrain, while the underseat compartment is sized to accommodate a full-face helmet. Fuel capacity is 13 litres and the Yamaha RW350 will be offered in Sage Blue, Arashi Sand and Midnight Black.