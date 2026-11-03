Yamaha RW350: How does the new adventure scooter compare with Malaysia’s 400 cc maxi-scooter market?

In Bikes, Feature Bike Stories / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2026 11:05 am

The new 2027 Yamaha RW350 adventure scooter could be an interesting addition to Malaysia’s increasingly competitive middleweight scooter market, where buyers can choose from Japanese, Chinese, Taiwanese and European manufacturers. While the RW350 brings a different approach to scooter chassis design, it will face established rivals in Malaysia, including the Honda ADV350, QJMotor Fort 350, SYM Husky 300 and Zontes 368 range.

There are also conventional maxi-scooters such as the Yamaha XMAX 300 Tech Max and Kymco XCiting VS 400, alongside larger adventure-oriented offerings from SYM. Competition is particularly strong on pricing with several Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers offering scooters in the 300 cc to 400 cc segment for less than RM30,000, coming with substantial equipment levels.

Unlike conventional scooters, the RW350 uses Yamaha’s new Dynamic Ride layout, which separates the engine from the moving CVT assembly, unlike typical scooter design where the engine driveline and CVT gearbox come in a homogenous unit and performing as a swingarm. The RW350’s engine is mounted directly to the frame, with only the CVT unit moving vertically around the crankshaft pivot, reducing unsprung weight, improving chassis rigidity and greater freedom in designing the rear suspension.

The liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC, four-valve 330 cc engine uses fuel injection and Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) electronic throttle management. Maximum power and torque figures have yet to be announced and the TW350 rolls on a 16-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear wheel.

The RW350 also gets three Yamaha Ride Control modes – Street, Explore and Eco – with different power delivery and traction control settings. Cruise control is included for longer-distance riding while suspension uses a 37 mm inverted front fork with 140 mm travel and twin rear shock absorbers offering 105 mm travel, adjustable across seven settings.

The Malaysian competition includes several interesting alternatives, starting with the QJMotor Fort 350. Priced at RM23,888, the QJMotor Fort 350 is one of the most direct competitors to the RW350 in terms of engine capacity.

Distributed by MForce Bike Holdings, the Fort 350 uses a 350 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve engine producing 34 PS at 7,500 rpm and 35.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Power is delivered through an automatic CVT transmission. The Fort 350 has a 14-litre fuel tank, weighs 195 kg and has a 720 mm seat height.

It rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels, with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Equipment includes a seven-inch TFT instrument panel, NFC keyless operation, dual-channel ABS, tyre pressure monitoring, a front-facing dashcam and electrically adjustable windscreen.

The SYM Husky 300 is another adventure-inspired alternative, although its engine is smaller than its name suggests. Priced at RM23,888, it uses a 278.3 cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC single-cylinder engine producing 25.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and 26 Nm at 6,000 rpm, with power sent through a CVT transmission.

The Husky 300 has a 16-litre fuel tank, 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels, telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, while traction control is also standard. Other equipment includes keyless operation, full LED lighting and a digital instrument display.

The Zontes 368G, brought into Malaysia by ETG, is arguably one of the RW350’s closest rivals in terms of intended use. Priced at RM28,800, the 368G uses a 368 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 38.7 PS and 40 Nm, paired with a CVT transmission.

Its adventure equipment includes a 17-inch front spoked wheel and 14-inch rear wheel, adjustable upside-down front suspension, auxiliary lighting, crash protection and a 17.5-litre fuel tank.

The 368G also gets an eight-inch TFT display, dual-channel ABS, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring, cruise control and front and rear cameras. Its 52-litre underseat storage compartment is another practical advantage.

The 368G is part of a four-model Zontes 368 range, which also includes the 368D at RM23,800, 368E at RM25,800 and 368K at RM27,800. All four use the same 368 cc engine, producing 38.7 PS and 40 Nm, with differences in styling, equipment and intended riding use.

The Honda ADV350 remains one of the established Japanese choices in this segment and the most direct competition to the TW350, with a Malaysian price of RM33,999. It uses a 330 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC, four-valve eSP+ engine producing 21.5 kW (29.2 PS) at 7,500 rpm and 31.8 Nm at 5,250 rpm.

The ADV350 has an 11.7-litre fuel tank and weighs 188 kg, with suspension comprising 37 mm upside-down front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The ADV350 rolls on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels, with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

Equipment includes a five-inch TFT instrument panel with RoadSync connectivity, smart key operation and underseat storage capable of accommodating two full-face helmets.

Yamaha already has a presence in the segment with the XMAX 300 Tech Max and in the Malaysia market, the X-Max 250. Priced at RM28,499, it is powered by a 292 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC engine producing 28 PS at 7,250 rpm and 28.9 Nm at 5,750 rpm.

The engine is paired with a CVT transmission, while suspension consists of telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The XMAX 300 rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels, weighs 187 kg and carries 13 litres of fuel.

Equipment includes traction control, dual-channel ABS, Emergency Stop Signal, keyless ignition and a 4.2-inch TFT display with Yamaha Y-Connect and Garmin navigation support.

The Kymco XCiting VS 400 is another important competitor, particularly for buyers who prioritise engine performance and highway touring. Priced at RM27,988, it uses a 400 cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve single-cylinder engine producing 33.9 PS at 7,250 rpm and 37.5 Nm at 5,750 rpm.

Power is sent through a CVT gearbox and belt drive. The XCiting VS 400 weighs 213 kg and has a 12.5-litre fuel tank, with 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels.

Suspension comprises telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers with five-position preload adjustment. Other equipment includes traction control, two-channel ABS, keyless operation, a five-level adjustable windscreen and 29 litres of underseat storage.

For buyers looking at a more conventional touring scooter as a larger-capacity road-oriented alternative, rather than a direct adventure-scooter rival, the SYM Cruisym 400i is another option in the Malaysian market. Dealer listings put its price at approximately RM27,888, although buyers should confirm the latest selling price with authorised dealers.

The SYM ADXTG 400 is a more direct competitor to the RW350 in terms of styling and intended use. Dealer listings place its Malaysian price at approximately RM29,888.

Its 399 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine is paired with an automatic CVT transmission. Its adventure-oriented design, larger engine and touring equipment make it an alternative for riders wanting more displacement than the Yamaha’s 330 cc offering.

At the premium end of the comparison is the BMW C 400 GT. BMW’s mid-sized touring scooter uses a 350 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 25 kW (34 PS) at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm.

The transmission is a continuously variable CVT with belt drive. The Malaysian 2026 recommended retail price is RM55,000, excluding insurance, making it considerably more expensive than the Japanese, Chinese and Taiwanese alternatives.

Prices are Malaysian advertised or recommended retail prices, depending on the model, and may exclude insurance, registration and road tax. SYM dealer prices are indicative. Engine outputs are manufacturer-published figures where available.

Looking at the competition, the RW350 faces a difficult task if Yamaha wants to position it as a premium adventure scooter. The QJMotor Fort 350 offers comparable engine capacity and competitive equipment for RM23,888, while Zontes has gone further by offering a 368 cc engine producing 38.7 PS and 40 Nm, with four different body styles.

The Honda ADV350, meanwhile, offers established Japanese engineering and a well-developed adventure-scooter package. What Yamaha brings to the table is its Dynamic Ride chassis arrangement, which could give the RW350 a different riding character from conventional CVT scooters.

Its 185 mm ground clearance, 16-inch front wheel, long-travel suspension and adventure-oriented footpeg arrangement also make it more interesting for riders who occasionally venture beyond paved roads. However, engine performance will be an important consideration. Yamaha has yet to publish the RW350’s power and torque figures, making a direct performance comparison difficult.

Local market pricing will ultimately determine how competitive the TW350 will be in Malaysia. A price below RM30,000 would put it against the QJMotor Fort 350, Zontes 368 range and Kymco XCiting VS 400, while at RM33,000 or more, it would have to justify its position against the Honda ADV350.

For Malaysian buyers, the choice is no longer simply between a Japanese or European maxi-scooter. Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers have substantially expanded the market, offering more engine capacity, equipment and different riding styles at competitive prices.