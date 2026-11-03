Yamaha Tenere 4 Concept unveiled, companion to T700?

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2026 3:02 pm

Unveiled is the Yamaha Tenere 4 Concept, a lightweight adventure motorcycle aimed at A2 licence holders, previewing a possible expansion of its Tenere dual-purpose motorcycle line-up. Revealed at Yamaha Motor Europe’s ‘Redefine the Standard’ event in Milan, the concept is intended to appeal to both experienced riders seeking a lighter off-road machine and newcomers to adventure riding.

Power comes from an all-new single-cylinder engine designed to deliver strong low- and mid-range torque, with usable performance at higher engine speeds. Yamaha has yet to disclose its displacement, power and torque figures.

The engine sits in a newly developed frame designed to combine low weight with structural strength, providing handling suited to both road riding and challenging off-road terrain. Styling follows the Tenere family’s rally heritage, with a flat, low-profile fuel tank and narrow bodywork inspired by the larger Tenere 700.

The concept is equipped with KYB suspension and 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, shod with Michelin Anakee Wild tyres. A compact titanium Akrapovič exhaust completes the package. Yamaha says the Tenere 4 Concept draws on its experience developing the Tenere 700, with rider-focused ergonomics and an emphasis on agility and accessibility.

The Tenere name dates back to 1982, when Yamaha introduced the XT600 Tenere. Its rally heritage began earlier, with the XT500 winning the inaugural Paris-Dakar Rally in 1979.

Yamaha has yet to confirm production plans or a launch date. If it reaches showrooms, the Tenere 4 would sit below the Tenere 700 as a lighter entry point into the manufacturer’s adventure motorcycle range.