Yamaha Tenere 4 Concept unveiled, companion to T700?

Unveiled is the Yamaha Tenere 4 Concept, a lightweight adventure motorcycle aimed at A2 licence holders, previewing a possible expansion of its Tenere dual-purpose motorcycle line-up. Revealed at Yamaha Motor Europe’s ‘Redefine the Standard’ event in Milan, the concept is intended to appeal to both experienced riders seeking a lighter off-road machine and newcomers to adventure riding.

Power comes from an all-new single-cylinder engine designed to deliver strong low- and mid-range torque, with usable performance at higher engine speeds. Yamaha has yet to disclose its displacement, power and torque figures.

Yamaha Tenere 4 Concept unveiled, companion to T700?

The engine sits in a newly developed frame designed to combine low weight with structural strength, providing handling suited to both road riding and challenging off-road terrain. Styling follows the Tenere family’s rally heritage, with a flat, low-profile fuel tank and narrow bodywork inspired by the larger Tenere 700.

The concept is equipped with KYB suspension and 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, shod with Michelin Anakee Wild tyres. A compact titanium Akrapovič exhaust completes the package. Yamaha says the Tenere 4 Concept draws on its experience developing the Tenere 700, with rider-focused ergonomics and an emphasis on agility and accessibility.

Yamaha Tenere 4 Concept unveiled, companion to T700?

The Tenere name dates back to 1982, when Yamaha introduced the XT600 Tenere. Its rally heritage began earlier, with the XT500 winning the inaugural Paris-Dakar Rally in 1979.

Yamaha has yet to confirm production plans or a launch date. If it reaches showrooms, the Tenere 4 would sit below the Tenere 700 as a lighter entry point into the manufacturer’s adventure motorcycle range.

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