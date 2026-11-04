2027 BMW M 1000 RS unveiled – 218 hp hyper naked limited to 1,000 units, RM182k in Germany

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 November 2026 6:38 pm

Coming in a limited production run of 1,000 units, covers have been taken off the 2027 BMW Motorrad M 1000 RS. In Germany, pricing starts at 40,000 euros, inclusive of 19% VAT, equivalent to approximately RM182,700, while the standard model S 1000 R is priced at RM111,500 in Malaysia.

Taking the four-cylinder engine from the M 1000 RR superbike, the M 1000 RS gets 218 hp with power delivered through a six-speed gearbox. BMW claims a 0–100 km/h time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 283 km/h for the M 1000 RS.

The riding position is more aggressive than that of the M 1000 R (priced at RM219,500 in Malaysia), with the M rider footrest system borrowed from the M 1000 RR and seat height increased by 20 mm. These changes position the rider further forward, giving greater emphasis to front-wheel control and sporty riding.

Weight-saving components include an ‘M’ full titanium exhaust system, matt carbon-fibre body components and carbon-fibre M winglets with RS lettering. The M 1000 RS also takes the rear-end of the M 1000 RR, along with a brushed aluminium fuel tank and an Alcantara-look M seat with RS embroidery.

Other performance equipment includes M Carbon wheels, M brakes, Dynamic Damping Control (DDC), Riding Modes Pro, Gearshift Assistant Pro, cruise control and heated grips. The RS designation stands for Rennsport, or racing in German, and draws on BMW Motorrad’s racing heritage.