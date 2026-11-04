2027 Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 returns after 65 years

In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 November 2026 10:39 am

After the earlier teaser, Harley-Davidson has shown the new 2027 Harley-Davidson Sprint 440. Despite having less than stellar success with the earlier Street 500 and 750, it is apparent the Milwaukee firm hopes the Sprint 440 will give riders a more accessible entry point into the middleweight motorcycle market.

Originally introduced in 1961, the Sprint helped bring a new generation of riders to Harley-Davidson. Its latest incarnation arrives 65 years later, combining classic cruiser styling with a relatively simple mechanical package and modern rider-focused equipment.

Power comes from a 440 cc single-cylinder engine with a four-valve head and electronic fuel injection. It produces 27 hp and 38 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, with power delivered to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox with an estimated fuel consumption of 3.1 litres per 100 km, equivalent to 75.8 mpg, with CO2 emissions rated at 73 g/km under WMTC testing.

The Sprint 440 uses a steel tube trellis frame, suspended by 43 mm inverted cartridge forks offering 130 mm of travel. At the rear are piggyback shock absorbers with seven-step preload adjustment and 76 mm of travel.

Braking is handled by a 320 mm front disc with a two-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. ABS is standard, although traction control and other electronic rider aids are not listed.

The motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast aluminium wheels, fitted with MRF tyres measuring 100/90 at the front and 150/60 at the rear. Unladen seat height on the Sprint 440 is 683 mm, while kerb weight is 187 kg while the fuel tank carries nine litres.

Equipment includes full LED lighting, LED bullet-style indicators and a 3.5-inch TFT instrument display showing speed, gear position, fuel level, clock, trip information, riding range and tachometer indication. A USB-C charging port is also provided.