2027 Moto Guzzi Trip 500 unveiled at EICMA 2026 – 48 hp parallel-twin roadster targets younger riders

In Bikes, International Bike News, Moto Guzzi / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 November 2026 2:43 pm

It appears more motorcycle manufacturers are going after the younger rider market as seen by the unveiling of the 2027 Moto Guzzi Trip 500 at EICMA 2026. A parallel-twin naked sports, the Trip 500 marks a departure from Moto Guzzi’s traditional transverse V-twin-powered line-up, combining modern roadster styling with accessible performance and technology.

Power comes from a 48 hp parallel-twin engine, making the Trip 500 suitable for riders holding an A2 motorcycle licence in Europe. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission with a quick shifter as standard equipment.

Three riding modes are available – Road, Sport and Rain – allowing riders to adjust the motorcycle’s characteristics to suit different riding conditions. The Trip 500 gets a newly developed steel frame, upside-down front forks and twin adjustable rear shock absorbers.

Weight is listed at 180 kg, with a seat height of 790 mm, figures that suggest an emphasis on accessibility and everyday usability. Styling retains recognisable Moto Guzzi design elements, including a sculpted 15-litre fuel tank, matching side panels and a headlight featuring an LED light signature inspired by the brand’s eagle emblem.

The cockpit features a 3.6-inch circular TFT display with smartphone connectivity, while backlit switchgear adds to the motorcycle’s modern equipment package. The Moto Guzzi Trip 500 is scheduled to go on sale in early 2027, offered in three colours – Green Grove, Black Metropolis and Red Beat, with a special edition, called The Opening, also joining the range, although further details of this version have yet to be announced.