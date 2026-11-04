2027 Norton 450 Urban debuts at EICMA with 454 cc single

In Bikes, International Bike News, Norton / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 November 2026 12:53 pm

Norton has expanded its motorcycle line-up with the unveiling of the new 450 Urban at EICMA 2026, adding a mid-capacity single-cylinder model aimed at urban commuting and longer weekend rides. The 450 Urban will be offered in two versions, sharing the same mechanical platform but differing in styling and equipment, with pricing and availability yet to be announced.

Power comes from a 454 cc single-cylinder engine producing 46.3 hp at 8,000 rpm and 45 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. This puts the 450 Urban in the A2 licence category in markets where the European power restrictions apply and in a similar market position to offerings from KTM and Husqvarna.

The 450 Urban’s chassis uses an aluminium frame, paired with a fully adjustable KYB front fork. Cornering ABS is standard equipment, providing additional braking control when the motorcycle is leaned over.

The two versions are distinguished mainly by their intended use. The road-focused variant gets 17-inch wheels, while the more rugged-looking version adds hand guards, fork protectors, a windscreen and larger mudguards.

Norton has not released further details on equipment, weight, seat height or fuel capacity. The 450 Urban joins Norton’s expanding line-up, which includes the Manx R and Manx sports models, alongside the Atlas and Atlas GT adventure-touring motorcycles. The latter pair are powered by a larger 585 cc parallel-twin engine.