2027 Suzuki GSX-10R unveiled at EICMA 2026

In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 November 2026 9:23 am

Suzuki has unveiled the 2027 Suzuki GSX-10R at EICMA 2026 in Milan, introducing a litre-class sports motorcycle designed to combine superbike performance with greater everyday usability. The new model is scheduled to go on sale in selected markets from summer 2027, while pricing and availability has yet to be disclosed.

Power comes from a 999cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC inline-four engine derived from the K5-generation GSX-R1000. The engine has been refined for smoother and quieter operation, with revised oil passages to improve reliability, while retaining strong acceleration across the rev range.

Suzuki has not disclosed the engine’s output figures in its global launch announcement. However, specifications published by some European-market Suzuki distributors list maximum output at 152 PS at 11,000 rpm and peak torque of 106 Nm at 9,250 rpm.

The engine is housed in a compact aluminium twin-spar frame, with adjustable suspension designed to accommodate different riding conditions. The riding position is forward-leaning, with separate handlebars, bringing the rider closer to the sporting ergonomics of the GSX-R1000R.

The GSX-10R also introduces Suzuki’s most comprehensive electronics package to date, with 15 electronic control functions under the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). These include a six-axis IMU, three riding modes, 10-level traction control, wheelie control, roll torque control and the new slide control system, which detects and manages rear-wheel slides while cornering.

Other equipment includes launch control, engine brake control, cornering ABS, a bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control, an active speed limiter and low-RPM assist. The GSX-10R is also the first Suzuki motorcycle to receive a brake hold system, which maintains rear brake pressure for approximately 30 seconds when stationary, including on level ground and downhill slopes.

Chassis specifications include fully adjustable KYB suspension, comprising of 43 mm inverted front forks and a newly developed rear monoshock. Braking is handled by Brembo front calipers with twin 310 mm discs and a radial master cylinder.

The motorcycle runs on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels fitted with Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 tyres, measuring 120/70 at the front and 190/55 at the rear. Suzuki claims a maximum lean angle of 53 degrees, compared with 48 degrees for the GSX-S1000.

The GSX-10R has an 810 mm seat height, 1,455 mm wheelbase and 214 kg kerb weight. Fuel capacity is 18 litres, while the European specification lists fuel consumption at 15.8 km/l under the WMTC test cycle.

Equipment includes LED lighting throughout, a colour TFT instrument display with Suzuki Ride Connect+ smartphone connectivity and a USB-C charging port. The new Suzuki Ground Beacon System also improves visibility to other road users when the indicators are activated and three colour schemes are offered – Pearl Vigor Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver, Pearl Pulse Red/Solid Iron Grey and Metallic Galaxy Grey/Glass Sparkle Black.