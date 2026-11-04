2027 Suzuki SV-7S naked sports V-twin unveiled at EICMA

In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 November 2026 12:05 pm

Suzuki has unveiled the 2027 Suzuki SV-7S at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, introducing a modern successor to its long-running SV650 middleweight naked sportsmotorcycle. In Malaysia, the outgoing Suzuki SV650 returned in April 2025 as a Final Edition, priced at RM29,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration and limited to 600 units locally.

The SV-7S retains the familiar 645 cc V-twin engine from the SV650, while adding electronic throttle control, updated rider assistance systems and contemporary styling. The liquid-cooled, 90-degree V-twin DOHC engine is paired with a six-speed transmission with engine performance figures yet to be announced, although the previous generation SV650 produced 73 PS and 64 Nm of torque, for comparison.

The engine is now equipped with electronic throttle control, allowing the addition of three selectable Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) riding modes and a three-mode traction control system, which can also be switched off. Other electronic equipment includes a bi-directional quickshifter, Suzuki Easy Start System and Low RPM Assist, the latter helping to prevent the engine from stalling when pulling away at low speeds.

Styling takes a more contemporary approach while retaining familiar SV-series design elements. The SV-7S gets a round LED headlight, a slim profile and a tubular trellis frame, with three colour options announced – Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No.4, Glass Sparkle Black and Matte Sword Silver with Glass Sparkle Black.

Riding position is upright, with wide tapered aluminium handlebars and an ergonomically designed seat intended to improve comfort during longer rides. Riding information is shown on a 4.2-inch colour TFT display with Suzuki Ride Connect+ smartphone connectivity.

The SV-7S weighs 200 kg in running order and gets a 14-litre fuel tank while seat height is set at 785 mm. Rolling on 17-inch wheels, the SV-7S is fitted with a 120/70 front tyre and 160/60 rear tyre, with market entry slated for the the first half of 2027.