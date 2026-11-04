2028 KTM 450 RC twin super sports unveiled at EICMA, production starts late 2027

In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 November 2026 3:05 pm

Getting a surprise unveil at EICMA 2026 is the 2028 KTM 450 RC, a new twin-cylinder supersport motorcycle targeting the entry and mid-capacity sportbike segment. Listed as a 2028 model, the 450 RC is expected to enter production in late 2027.

Developed with KTM-specific chassis engineering, suspension calibration and riding dynamics, the 450 RC is intended to bring the Austrian brand’s performance-focused approach to a smaller-capacity sportbike. Suspension is handled by fully adjustable WP APEX components at both ends.

Up front is a 43 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound adjustment, while the rear gets a preload and rebound adjustable WP APEX shock. The shock is mounted to a single-sided swingarm, giving the 450 RC a distinctive appearance.

Braking hardware comprises a 320 mm front disc paired with a four-piston radial-mounted WP caliper, with the single-disc arrangement helping to reduce unsprung weight. Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres are fitted as standard.

Electronics are another highlight, with the 450 RC receiving rider assistance systems typically found on larger KTM road motorcycles. These include cornering ABS, dual-channel ABS with Road and Supermoto modes, motorcycle traction control (MTC) and multiple riding modes.

Riders can access the various settings through a five-inch TFT instrument display, while USB-A and USB-C charging ports are also provided. While KTM has revealed several key chassis and equipment details, the company has yet to release the engine’s full specifications, including power and torque figures.