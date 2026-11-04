2028 KTM 450 RC twin super sports unveiled at EICMA, production starts late 2027

Getting a surprise unveil at EICMA 2026 is the 2028 KTM 450 RC, a new twin-cylinder supersport motorcycle targeting the entry and mid-capacity sportbike segment. Listed as a 2028 model, the 450 RC is expected to enter production in late 2027.

Developed with KTM-specific chassis engineering, suspension calibration and riding dynamics, the 450 RC is intended to bring the Austrian brand’s performance-focused approach to a smaller-capacity sportbike. Suspension is handled by fully adjustable WP APEX components at both ends.

Up front is a 43 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound adjustment, while the rear gets a preload and rebound adjustable WP APEX shock. The shock is mounted to a single-sided swingarm, giving the 450 RC a distinctive appearance.

Braking hardware comprises a 320 mm front disc paired with a four-piston radial-mounted WP caliper, with the single-disc arrangement helping to reduce unsprung weight. Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres are fitted as standard.

2028 KTM 450 RC twin super sports unveiled at EICMA, production starts late 2027

Electronics are another highlight, with the 450 RC receiving rider assistance systems typically found on larger KTM road motorcycles. These include cornering ABS, dual-channel ABS with Road and Supermoto modes, motorcycle traction control (MTC) and multiple riding modes.

Riders can access the various settings through a five-inch TFT instrument display, while USB-A and USB-C charging ports are also provided. While KTM has revealed several key chassis and equipment details, the company has yet to release the engine’s full specifications, including power and torque figures.

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