Ensure clear vision with Dodo Go Clear.Pro wipers – 50% off til Nov 12, exclusively from the official Dodo website

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 4 November 2026 10:37 am

Vision is of utmost importance in the operation of a motor vehicle, and windscreen wipers are key to ensuring that a car’s windscreen is kept clean while the vehicle is in motion, despite all that the environment may throw at it.

Dodo first arrived on the market with engineered solutions for car mats, bringing custom-fit EVA car mats aimed at solving commonly encountered shortcomings of conventional aftermarket car interior mats; they tend to be difficult to clean, ill-fitting, are slippery and have strong odour.

With over nine years of experience addressing these challenges, Dodo now brings the same approach to windscreen wipers. Many wiper-related issues begin at the installation of the wiper, and the wiper itself, and this is where Dodo makes the difference.

The often-encountered wiper problems of streaks, chatter and the resulting glare from diffused light due to ineffective wiper operation are often caused by improper installation. With the Dodo Go Clear • Pro wiper, a two-step professional installation is carried out to ensure that the benefits of using a high-quality wiper are maximised.

A new wiper blade fitted on a dirty, oily windscreen is unable to make clean contact with the glass surface; unfortunately most sellers of wiper products do not explain this area. With Dodo, dust, oil and residue are removed from the windscreen with the included cleaner, before the Dodo Go Clear • Pro wiper is installed for a clean first wipe.

Bringing over 70 years of Japanese expertise in rubber engineering, Dodo Go Clear • Pro wipers use a rubber compound that is engineered to bring three times the durability of rubber used in regular wipers. A hydrophobic coat ensure that water beads up and rolls off the windscreen glass easily, in order for a clearer view through the windscreen in the rain.

Just as importantly, Dodo Go Clear • Pro wipers are crafted to withstand the heat of the Malaysian tropical climate. A more robust structure, along with a low-profile blade design reduces wind lift at highway speeds, while silent operation contribute to calmer motoring, even in the rain. No squeaks or chatter from these wiper blades.

All these benefits can be yours at an especially accessible price for a limited time. Dodo is offering Go Clear • Pro wipers at a launch offer of 50% off their regular price of RM159, which means that these are available at RM79.50 from now until November 12, exclusively from the official Dodo website.

Safety in motoring is most important, and the clear vision afforded by Dodo Go Clear • Pro wipers are now specially priced, for a limited time. Head to the official Dodo Malaysia website to find out more.