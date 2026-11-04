In Cars, Foton / by Harvinder Sidhu / 4 November 2026 5:01 pm

Foton Tunland V9 PHEV

The plug-in hybrid version of the Foton Tunland is coming to Malaysia in mid-2027, and it will be locally assembled (CKD). It will join the diesel mild hybrid Tunland V7 and V9, which went on sale here in May at RM123,800 and RM143,800 respectively.

The PHEV replaces the diesel with a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine and two electric motors, for a total output of 476 PS (350 kW) and 800 Nm. The current truck has 163 PS and 400 Nm, plus an electric boost of 12 PS and 50 Nm.

We said in May that plug-in hybrid models would follow in 2027. Foton’s distributor here is Handal BCM, and the diesel V7 and V9 were due to start local assembly in Johor in the fourth quarter of 2026, handled by Acacia Motor Services. Malaysian specs, prices and variants haven’t been announced yet.

Where it has been shown so far

Foton Tunland V9 PHEV at IAA Transportation in Hannover

The PHEV made its debut during the Beijing Auto Show in April, when pre-sales opened in China. It’s called the Foton Mars PHEV there. Europe saw it next, as the Tunland V9 PHEV at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany, in September. Spanish reports say Foton is preparing to sell it in Europe, but there’s no date or price yet.

South Africa followed at the end of October, with Foton unveiling the truck at its BAIC Foton Africa Partners Conference in Gqeberha. It’s due there in early 2027, and the price hasn’t been confirmed.

Powertrain, battery and charging

The petrol engine was developed for hybrid use and works with a four-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) and four-wheel drive. China and South Africa list the total output as 350 kW. Reports from Hannover quoted around 380 PS with the same 800 Nm, so the figure may vary by market.

Foton South Africa quotes a 32.8 kWh battery and an EV range of up to 110 km, along with a WLTC combined range of 1,000 km and fuel consumption as low as 2.0 litres per 100 km. The Chinese figures, on the NEDC cycle, are 125 km, 1,200 km and 1.4 litres per 100 km.

In China, the truck gets 46 kW DC charging, which takes the battery from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes. It can also power external devices at up to 25 kW DC or 6 kW AC. Reports from Europe and South Africa mention a 220-volt outlet for running tools and camping gear.

Size, towing and kit

The body is the same size as the V7 and V9 we already get, at 5,617 mm long and 2,090 mm wide with a 3,355 mm wheelbase. Ground clearance is quoted at 240 mm, and the load bed measures 1,580 x 1,650 x 500 mm.

Towing capacity is claimed at up to 3,500 kg, the same as the diesel. We haven’t seen a payload figure for the PHEV. The diesel is rated at 895 kg.

The Chinese truck has a BorgWarner four-wheel drive system, front and rear electronic diff locks, 15 drive modes and a function that turns the truck on the spot.

Foton Tunland V9 PHEV

The cabin shown in Hannover has a 14.6-inch touchscreen, the same size as the Malaysian V9’s, plus a digital instrument cluster. Driver assists include autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping and lane change assist, though Foton hasn’t said which versions get them.

Foton Tunland V9 PHEV at IAA Transportation in Hannover

Rivals in Malaysia

The Tunland won’t be Malaysia’s first PHEV pick-up. That’s set to be the JAC T9 PHEV, which is estimated at RM162k and has 523 PS and 1,000 Nm in Chinese spec. Its distributor said it would arrive in early November as a fully imported (CBU) model, with local assembly in Kulim, Kedah to follow.

Jetour has also confirmed the F700 for Malaysia, a PHEV pick-up with 904 PS and 1,135 Nm, but hasn’t given a timeline.

Foton Tunland V9 PHEV in South Africa

GALLERY: Foton Tunland V9 PHEV