JAC T9 PHEV to be shown at TRX on Nov 11, RM162k est

The JAC T9 PHEV is set to make its Malaysian debut at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) Mall on November 11. Its RM162k estimated price was revealed last month – that’s smack dab between the RM120k T9 diesel and the RM200k T9 EV. Has there ever been a pick-up truck offered with so many different propulsion methods in this country?

The Malaysian JAC distributor has been progressively revealing some specs of the T9 PHEV, including multi-link rear suspension, a 360 camera, 15 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L), ADAS 2.0, a five-star Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) safety rating, a 1,000 km range, 1,000 Nm of combined torque and a 3.5-tonne towing capacity (same as T9 diesel; T9 EV can tow two tonnes).

Evolvelectric Motors said last month that the T9 PHEV will arrive in Malaysia in early November as a fully-imported (CBU) model first, becoming the nation’s first PHEV pick-up truck. Local assembly (CKD) is expected to begin shortly after at Feytech subsidiary FT Assembly’s RM3.6 million, 84,000-square feet Kulim, Kedah plant, which would also make it Malaysia’s first CKD PHEV pick-up truck. The estimated first-year production capacity is 3,000 units, and up to 30% local content is targeted.

In China, the T9 PHEV has a 218 PS/370 Nm 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine, a four-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) that integrates a 177 PS/300 Nm motor, a further 204 PS/340 Nm rear motor, a 523 PS/1,000 Nm total output, a 31.2-kWh LFP battery, a 100 km EV range and a 1,000 km combined range (both NEDC).

Other China specs include a 5.9-second 0-100 km/h time, a 170 km/h top speed, 30-minute 15-80% DC charging and 5.5-hour 15-100% AC charging. What’s notably different is the China-market car has just 3.3 kW V2L and a leaf-sprung solid rear axle.

Looks-wise, the JAC grille badge is blue just like the EV (red for diesel) and those 18-inch alloys gain unique aero fairings. Inside, the China-market car has a larger 10.25-inch instrument panel, a new four-spoke steering wheel and a new set of buttons aft of the rotary gear selector to control the locking diffs and a tank turn function – let’s go to TRX and see if we get these as well.

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Chinese-market JAC T9 PHEV

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