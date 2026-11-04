JAC T9 PHEV to be shown at TRX on Nov 11, RM162k est

In Cars, JAC, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 4 November 2026 11:26 am

The JAC T9 PHEV is set to make its Malaysian debut at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) Mall on November 11. Its RM162k estimated price was revealed last month – that’s smack dab between the RM120k T9 diesel and the RM200k T9 EV. Has there ever been a pick-up truck offered with so many different propulsion methods in this country?

The Malaysian JAC distributor has been progressively revealing some specs of the T9 PHEV, including multi-link rear suspension, a 360 camera, 15 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L), ADAS 2.0, a five-star Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) safety rating, a 1,000 km range, 1,000 Nm of combined torque and a 3.5-tonne towing capacity (same as T9 diesel; T9 EV can tow two tonnes).

Evolvelectric Motors said last month that the T9 PHEV will arrive in Malaysia in early November as a fully-imported (CBU) model first, becoming the nation’s first PHEV pick-up truck. Local assembly (CKD) is expected to begin shortly after at Feytech subsidiary FT Assembly’s RM3.6 million, 84,000-square feet Kulim, Kedah plant, which would also make it Malaysia’s first CKD PHEV pick-up truck. The estimated first-year production capacity is 3,000 units, and up to 30% local content is targeted.

In China, the T9 PHEV has a 218 PS/370 Nm 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine, a four-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) that integrates a 177 PS/300 Nm motor, a further 204 PS/340 Nm rear motor, a 523 PS/1,000 Nm total output, a 31.2-kWh LFP battery, a 100 km EV range and a 1,000 km combined range (both NEDC).

Other China specs include a 5.9-second 0-100 km/h time, a 170 km/h top speed, 30-minute 15-80% DC charging and 5.5-hour 15-100% AC charging. What’s notably different is the China-market car has just 3.3 kW V2L and a leaf-sprung solid rear axle.

Looks-wise, the JAC grille badge is blue just like the EV (red for diesel) and those 18-inch alloys gain unique aero fairings. Inside, the China-market car has a larger 10.25-inch instrument panel, a new four-spoke steering wheel and a new set of buttons aft of the rotary gear selector to control the locking diffs and a tank turn function – let’s go to TRX and see if we get these as well.

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Chinese-market JAC T9 PHEV