Kelantan seeks private sector collaboration for more EV chargers – Kota Bharu district currently has 37

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 4 November 2026 10:29 am

The Kelantan state government is stepping up efforts to expand the state’s EV charging network via cooperation between local authorities and the private sector, Bernama reports.

According to state local government, housing, health and environment committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah, the state government is assessing the requirements in terms of numbers and strategic locations to ensure that the facilities are provided in high-demand areas.

“For example, in the Kota Bharu district, a total of 37 EV charging units have been provided so far within the Kota Bharu Islamic City Municipal Council‘s (MPKB-BRI) administrative area,” he said at the Kelantan state legislative assembly sitting yesterday.

MPKB-BRI will act as a facilitator in fostering cooperation with charging point operators (CPOs), state government agencies and relevant technical agencies to strengthen the infrastructure, Hilmi said.

He added that MPKB-BRI will continue to identify potential locations based on EV adoption trends, user demand and infrastructure suitability, while encouraging private sector participation to expand the facilities without relying solely on government funding.

According to a data.gov.my-based infographic the Malaysia Zero Emission Vehicle Association (MyZEVA) posted in May, Kelantan’s target is 250 chargers. Its progress then was listed as 13%, which is 33 chargers.