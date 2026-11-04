In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 4 November 2026 11:38 am

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Planning to balik kampung for Deepavali this week? You can consider taking the train if the idea of long drives and traffic jams is putting you off. KTM has just announced that it will be offering extra ETS train services on November 6 and 9 in conjunction with the holiday.

This is in addition to the earlier announced extra trains for Deepavali. This round, EP9279 is from Padang Besar to KL Sentral while EP9274 heads to Padang Besar from the capital. Click here for info on the other extra train services.

For the exact timing that the train will depart from these stations and each station in between, see the schedule above. Tickets will be open for sale at noon today (November 4) on the KITS app, KTM’s website and ticket kiosks.