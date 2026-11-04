Malaysian fuel prices Nov 5 to 11, 2026 – prices down; diesel to RM5.12, RON95 to RM4.27, RON97 to RM4.70

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Mick Chan / 4 November 2026 8:00 pm

Today is Wednesday, which means that it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update as announced by the ministry of finance for the coming week of November 5 to 11, 2026.

Retail prices for both petrol and diesel are reduced for the coming week. Unsubsidised B10 and B15 diesel are down 15 sen to RM5.12 per litre, compared to the RM5.27 price of last week. Therefore, Euro 5 B7 diesel which is 20 sen more per litre drops to RM5.32 per litre.

As of July 1, Malaysians owning a diesel vehicle pay a subsidised retail price of RM2.10 per litre for B10 and B15 diesel blends, with eligible users now allocated a monthly quota of 300 litres as of September 1. This is still shared with Budi95, which means the increase from 200 to 300 litres applies to both fuels.

For petrol, the price of unsubsidised RON 95 petrol is now RM4.27 per litre, down 15 sen from from the RM4.42 per litre price of last week, while RON 97 also drops in price, by 20 sen to RM4.70 per litre, from the RM4.90 per litre price of last week.

Subsidised RON 95 petrol under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme continues at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that has now been restored to 300 litres as of September 1.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, November 11. This is the 46th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 409th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.