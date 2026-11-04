In Local News / by Danny Tan / 4 November 2026 5:14 pm

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Here’s some good news for the evening rush hour. PLUS has announced that the NKVE Shah Alam to Subang stretch – which was flooded and not passable this morning – has reopened. Both directions have been clear from KM8.7 to KM9.3 since this afternoon.

This morning, all lanes in both directions of the flood-prone NKVE stretch were not passable following prolonged heavy rain past midnight yesterday. As such, northbound traffic coming from the Bukit Raja toll were diverted to the Setia Alam toll plaza, while southbound traffic from Subang had to turn into the Elite Highway.

Those who came from the Setia Alam toll could not turn left towards Shah Alam and Subang and were instead diverted to Bukit Raja’s direction. Separately, the Shah Alam interchange from Seafield towards Setia Alam was also flooded and traffic was diverted to the Shah Alam toll.

So, you’re clear to use the NKVE home if that’s your daily route. The weather looks good for now, a rare reprieve from the daily thunderstorms. Drive safe.