In Local News / by Danny Tan / 4 November 2026 9:53 am

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It was raining very heavily past midnight and the NKVE stretch that’s the most prone to flooding is now still under water. PLUS has announced that the NKVE stretch between Shah Alam and Subang, specifically KM9.1, has been hit by flash flood and is currently not passable.

The most recent update was at 8.47 am, and it says that all lanes in both directions are not passable. As such, northbound traffic coming from the Bukit Raja toll will be diverted to the Setia Alam toll plaza. Southbound traffic from Subang will be diverted to the Elite Highway.

Also, if you’re coming out from the Setia Alam toll, the left lane towards Shah Alam and Subang is blocked and you’ll be diverted to Bukit Raja’s direction.

Separately, PLUS said at 5.30 am that the Shah Alam interchange from Seafield towards Setia Alam is flooded and all lanes are closed. Traffic will be diverted to the Shah Alam toll.

If you rely on the NKVE, take an alternative route if you still can, or better yet, change your plans. Here’s hoping that there won’t be another heavy downpour today and the flood has a chance to subside.