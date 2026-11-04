Proton sold 21,624 units in October 2026 – 182,510 units year-to-date; Saga 75,589 units, S70 23,448 units YTD

In Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / 4 November 2026 12:04 pm

Proton has announced its sales figures for the month of October 2026, and the carmaker reports that it has sold 21,624 units last month, bringing its year-to-date sales volume to 182,510 units as of October, representing a 40.5% increase year-on-year.

This follows its September 2026 sales performance which had already brought its year-to-date sales volume beyond its 2025 full-year sales volume.

Leading in sales volume contribution is once again the Saga, which had 7,352 units sold in October, bringing its year-to-date volume to 75,589 units and thus exceeding its full-year sales volume in 2025, according to the company.

This was followed by the S70 which was updated in February this year, and this saw 3,029 units sold last month, bringing year-to-date sales to 23,448 units, up 63.5% from last year.

The S70’s sales figure for October did not include the naturally aspirated variants which were launched in September, and the S70 i-GT 1.5 comprised of Prime and Lite variants accounted for 2,338 units sold in October.

Among Proton’s SUVs, the X50 charted sales of 1,925 units in October for a year-to-date figure of 22,088 units, while the X90 recorded 478 units sold in last month – its best sales month yet – to bring a year-to-date figure of 3,728 units, according to Proton.

For electrified models, the Proton eMas 5 recorded sales of 2,437 units last month for a year-to-date volume of 23,189 units, while the battery-electric eMas 7 recorded sales of 616 units in October for a year-to-date volume of 5,579 units. The eMas 7 PHEV saw 710 sales last month, for a year-to-date tally of 6,962 units as of last month.

“2026 is proving to be a year where Proton makes a quantum leap in sales volume as we strive to achieve our long term goals. While we continue to expand our range of xEV offerings, demand for Proton ICE models continue to grow and as a result, we are the market leader for SUV sales and are also the leading brand for sedan sales,” said Proton deputy CEO Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa.

“Malaysia’s appetite for xEV vehicles continues to grow as evidenced by the strong demand for Pro-Net’s range of Proton e.MAS products. Though the subsidiary is new and the products are relatively unfamiliar to local buyers, the brand confidence we have managed to build, and industry leading number of dealerships has resulted in strong support from consumers eager to embrace an electrified lifestyle,” said Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang.

In terms of exports, Proton saw export sales of 2,610 units, comprised of Proton and Geely models, from its Tanjong Malim production lines in October, with total export sales currently standing at 9,980 units, with the carmaker targeting the 10,000-unit export mark for this year.