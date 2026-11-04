State roads in Selangor affected by flash flood, bridge across Sungai Subang in Paya Jaras area collapsed

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 4 November 2026 3:26 pm

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If you’re a night owl, you’d have noted the heavy rain past midnight yesterday, and it went on for some time too. So it wasn’t a big surprise to wake up to news that the flood-prone NKVE Shah Alam to Subang stretch was submerged, and all lanes in both directions were not passable.

State roads were also affected by flash floods, and there was a collapsed bridge too. The bridge along Jalan Kubu Gajah in Sungai Buloh, spanning Sungai Subang in the Petaling district, collapsed around 2am after strong currents in Sungai Subang eroded the riverbanks, JKR Petaling said.

The collapsed bridge completely cut off the main route linking Kampung Kubu Gajah and Paya Jaras Hilir, prompting authorities to close the road to all vehicles for safety reasons.

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Traffic heading to Merbau Sempak and Kubu Gajah have been diverted via Jalan Merbau Sempak towards Masjid Nurul Iman, while motorists travelling to Paya Jaras Hilir can use Jalan Paya Jaras Hilir via the FT54 road.

JKR said that a temporary Bailey bridge would be installed as a medium-term measure to restore access between the affected areas. See the map above for a clearer picture of the alternative routes.

Meanwhile, Selangor Bomba operations division assistant director Ashrul Riezal Asbar said flash floods also affected Sungai Buloh, Paya Jaras, Kampung Melayu Subang, Rawang and several areas in Shah Alam. The ‘daily rain’ has just started – drive safe.