TuJu navigation app now redirects to Google Maps

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 4 November 2026 12:57 pm

TuJu navigation app

Users of the TuJu navigation app are now being redirected to Google Maps when the navigation button on the TuJu app is pressed, reported New Straits Times.

The change comes as the app has been updated to resolve current disruptions to its navigation capability, according to the report.

For Android users, update version 2.0.4 that was released on October 30 replaced TuJu’s in-app navigation with Google Maps, and tapping “Navigation” would prompt a pop-up informing users that Google Maps would open to resume navigation, New Straits Times reported.

The existing iOS version of TuJu also redirects users to Google Maps, though the iOS version continues to be of version 1.5.5 which was last updated in November 2025, according to the report.

On October 21, the Malaysian government announced that all public servants are banned from using Waze while on official duties, and urged Malaysians to switch to locally-developed apps such as TuJu.

The ban was said to protect government information and personal data from misuse by Israel, as Waze Mobile Ltd, the controller of the app’s user data, is incorporated and operates under Israeli law, said the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The day after the announcement of the ban on the use of Waze by Malaysian civil servants, the Malaysian government stated that it is not imposing a blanket ban on Waze as it seeks to strike a balance between national security and personal freedoms.

Following widespread criticism over severe system failures experienced by users in the use of the TuJu app, Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged on October 23 that TuJu was incomplete, but urged users to be patient as improvements were being carried out.

Subsequently, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) clarified that the TuJu navigation app was not meant to compete directly with Waze, but rather to improve services along tolled highways.

TuJu was conceived as an additional service for users of tolled highways, providing them with traffic updates, information on rest areas, locations of enforcement cameras and emergency assistance contact details, said LLM chairperson Hasni Mohammad.