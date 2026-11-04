Xpeng G9L launching in Thailand Nov 11 – three-row EV SUV, up to 591 km WLTP range, Malaysia next?

In Cars, International News, Xpeng / by Jonathan Lee / 4 November 2026 9:50 am

Revealed in China back in August, the Xpeng G9L is making its way to Southeast Asia, with Thailand next to receive the six-seater electric SUV on November 11. This is almost certainly the “large SUV” that was listed by Xpeng as one of the models coming to Malaysia in the near future, so it stands to reason we’ll be getting it very soon.

The G9L is available in pure electric and range-extended forms, although only the former has been confirmed for the country, per Autolifethailand. While units destined for Europe will be built by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, those headed to ASEAN will almost certainly continue to be exported from China.

Xpeng will offer two versions of the EV, and unlike in China where the car is a strict five-seater, both are available in six- and seven-seater configurations. The rear-wheel-drive variant produces 367 PS (270 kW) and 465 Nm of torque and accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in seven seconds on its way to a top speed of 200 km/h.

The all-wheel-drive model boosts outputs to 585 PS (430 kW) and 695 Nm, slashing the century sprint by over two seconds to 4.9 seconds. Unlike in China, global markets get a 110 kWh NMC battery as standard, delivering a range of up to 591 km for the RWD model and 551 km with AWD, both on the WLTP cycle.

An 800-volt electrical architecture comes standard, enabling support for up to 540 kW of DC fast charging, topping up the massive battery from 10 to 80% in just 12 minutes. The G9L will also accept up to 22 kW of AC charging for a 5 to 100% charge in six hours.

As the name suggests, the G9L is a larger redevelopment of the G9, which debuted four short years ago in 2022 and continues to be on sale. It has grown significantly – measuring 5,120 mm long, 1,999 mm wide and 1,788 mm tall, it’s 229 mm longer, 62 mm wider and 118 mm taller, while its 3,100 mm wheelbase is 102 mm longer.

The extra length is evident in the design, which is sleeker and more elegant, with almost Range Rover-like minimalist styling. That much is clear in the restrained surfacing and full-width front and rear light bars, with the main headlights – which are matrix units as standard and can be optioned with high-definition lamps that project guide lines and symbols on the road ahead – mounted lower down for a cleaner look.

Elsewhere, the wraparound windscreen is paired with a lower-slung roofline, body-coloured D-pillars and a fast rear windscreen rake for a sportier look. An active grille shutter and pop-out door handles deliver a drag coefficient of just 0.238 – nearly identical to that of the supposedly aero-focused Audi A2. Global models come with 21-inch alloy wheels as standard.

The G9L maintains the impressive first impression on the inside, with a plush cabin said to be inspired by first-class airline cabins. The layered dashboard features lashings of metal-look trim and an illuminated starry pattern, a motif repeated in the doors.

The upper decor strip incorporates a slimline 8.88-inch instrument display, which is coupled with a massive 17.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 88-inch augmented reality head-up display. The cantilevered centre console houses dual 50-watt Qi wireless chargers, while the threaded connectors on the dashboard for attaching accessories – pioneered by Xiaomi and all the rage in China these days – can send another 50 watts of power.

Up front, the seats can be optioned with up to 22-way power adjustment, heating, ventilation, 16-point massage and a passenger foot rest, as well as the ability to adjust their 27 airbags to achieve the ideal posture using AI. The G9L’s sheer length also means the pews can be fully reclined without removing the headrests, instantly turning the cabin into a bed.

The heated, ventilated and massaging second-row seats, on the other hand, feature recline and even lumbar adjustment, no matter if you choose the six- or seven-seater. A power-reclining and folding third row and a second-row Qi wireless charger are also standard-fit.

Other features include the obligatory rear fridge, powered sunshades for the rear panoramic glass roof and side windows, a 21.4-inch roof monitor, an eight-inch control touchscreen and a 23-speaker Xopera sound system (no 33-speaker system, unlike in China). Boot space is 259 litres with all seats up (367 litres if you include underfloor storage) and 935 litres with the third row folded, with the front also getting a 109 litre boot.

Under the skin, the G9L rides on double-wishbone front and multilink rear suspension, with standard dual-chamber air suspension, adaptive dampers and hydraulic bushings. Also standard is 15 degrees of rear-wheel steering that shortens the turning radius to 5.4 metres.

The G9L features Xpeng’s Turing AI processors to power its second-generation Visual-Language-Action (VLA 2.0) driving assistance model. This enables highly-autonomous highway and city driving, and unlike other such systems in China, the company has already confirmed that VLA 2.0 will be introduced in Malaysia within the next two years.

Malaysia is set to receive not only the G9L but also two entry-level EVs from the Mona sub-brand – the L03 and L05. Earlier in the year, Xpeng told us the new models would arrive this year, although that timeline seems unlikely given that we’re already in November.