2027 Zontes ZT853-R naked sports triple unveiled at EICMA 2026 – 847cc, 150 hp

In Bikes, International Bike News, Zontes / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 November 2026 12:38 pm

Zontes has unveiled the ZT853-R at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, marking a step up for the Chinese manufacturer’s performance motorcycle range. Power comes from an all-new 847cc, liquid-cooled inline three-cylinder engine producing 150 hp at 12,500 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm.

Paired with a six-speed gearbox and bidirectional quickshifter, the ZT853-R is claimed to hit 100 km/h from standstill in 2.8 seconds and reach 280 km/h. The motorcycle uses a lightweight aluminium frame and single-sided swingarm.

Suspension is supplied by Kayaba, with fully adjustable 43 mm upside-down front forks and an adjustable rear monoshock.. Braking hardware comprises twin 310 mm front discs with Brembo M4.30 callipers, supported by cornering ABS and a six-axis IMU.

Rider aids include lean-sensitive traction control, four-level anti-wheelie control, launch control, ride-by-wire and cruise control. Carbon-fibre body components and aerodynamic winglets complete the package.

The equipment list also includes a digital instrument display with navigation and stopwatch functions, NFC-based keyless unlocking and smartphone connectivity through the Zontes 2.0 app, which provides access to information including tyre pressure and vehicle location.