2027 CFMoto 550MT unveiled at EICMA 2026 – 526 cc parallel-twin, 54 hp, 23-litre tank

In Bikes, Cars, CFMoto, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 November 2026 10:49 am

CFMoto has unveiled the new CFMoto 550MT adventure-touring motorcycle at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, adding a larger-capacity model to its MT range with more power, touring equipment and electronic rider aids. For Malaysia, the 550MT would be a potential step up from the 450MT, which is currently priced at RM28,888 locally.

The 550MT is powered by a newly developed 526 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 54 hp at 8,500 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission and comes with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, while an electronically controlled clutch is available as an option.

Positioned above the 450MT, the new model is aimed at riders looking for greater highway performance and long-distance touring capability. CFMoto has also introduced the more off-road-oriented 550MT-X alongside it at the Milan motorcycle show.

Where the 550MT differs is in its road-focused chassis configuration, using a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination, with fully adjustable KYB suspension. This is complemented by a two-piece seat with adjustable height between 800 mm and 820 mm.

Touring practicality is addressed with a 23-litre fuel tank, while the electronics package includes three riding modes, cruise control, cornering ABS and traction control, with both safety systems managed by an inertial measurement unit (IMU). The 550 MT also gets a rear detection system (RDS), providing additional assistance when monitoring traffic behind the rider.

Instrumentation comes in the form of an eight-inch MMI 2.0 touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other equipment includes a Bluetooth and NFC-enabled smart key system.

The 550MT is part of CFMoto’s expanding adventure motorcycle range, which currently includes the 450MT, 700MT and 800MT Explore. Its introduction gives the Chinese manufacturer another option in the middleweight adventure-touring segment, between the 450MT and larger-capacity models.