2027 Pirelli Angel GT III Sport Touring tyres debut, improved wet grip and handling, available early 2027

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 November 2026 5:52 pm

Pirelli has unveiled the new Angel GT III radial Sport Touring motorcycle tyre, promising easier handling, improved wet-weather performance and more consistent characteristics throughout its service life. The Italian tyre maker’s latest sport-touring tyre is scheduled to go on sale in early 2027.

Developed for modern mid- and large-displacement Sport Touring, crossover and naked motorcycles, the Angel GT III combines Pirelli’s sporting DNA with the comfort and durability required for long-distance riding. Compared with its predecessors, the new tyre is designed to offer more intuitive handling, making motorcycles smoother and less demanding to ride in everyday conditions and on longer journeys, without sacrificing steering precision and responsiveness.

Wet-weather performance has also been improved, with Pirelli targeting greater confidence and control on wet roads and other low-grip surfaces. Another development priority is maintaining consistent performance as the tyre wears, with Pirelli saying the Angel GT III delivers more uniform dynamic characteristics throughout its service life, allowing riders to retain predictable handling and control.

Touring comfort is further addressed through a redesigned rear tread pattern intended to improve durability and reduce rolling noise, helping to minimise fatigue on longer journeys. Visually, the Angel GT III gets an updated tread pattern and a high-contrast sidewall featuring the Angel logo and Gran Turismo lettering.

The new tyre is the fourth generation of Pirelli’s Angel family, following the Angel ST, Angel GT and Angel GT II, a range that has been established in the radial Sport Touring segment for more than 15 years. Pricing, tyre sizes and availability for the Pirelli Angel GT III is yet to be announced.