2027 Proton S70 RS revealed – turbo facelift gets new interior, sporty top variant with quad tailpipes, red trim

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan Lee / 5 November 2026 10:23 am

Well, it’s official. Just weeks after Geely launched the facelifted fourth-generation Emgrand in China, Proton has gone ahead and pulled the covers off its twin, the facelifted S70. The refreshed segment-straddling sedan gains the RS suffix – confirming an earlier rumour – that deputy CEO Abdul Rashid Musa says stands for “Refined Sportiness”.

The version you see here is an as-yet-unnamed look-faster variant that receives all the same upgrades as its Middle Kingdom sibling, but with the aggressiveness turned up to 11. Leading the charge is a bespoke new grille that ditches the chrome surround and expands beyond even the headlights, which themselves are the same LED projector units with bulb indicators as on the current MC1.

The larger aperture with silver rectangular pins joins the Emgrand’s boxier X-shaped bumper. The full-width, bone-shaped insert gets a sportier design with fake honeycomb mesh intakes on either side (the same motif can be seen in the downturned centre intake) and red strips, while a gloss black splitter has sprouted underneath.

At the rear, the redesigned rear bumper gains (also fake) corner vents and a redesigned valance with the same honeycomb pattern and X50-style quad tailpipes; the boot lid spoiler with a central underbite appears to have been carried over from the MC1 Flagship X’s bodykit.

The look is finished off with black side skirts with more red strips, a gloss black finish for the roof, door mirrors, door handles and window trim, and new 17-inch grey alloy wheels that hide red brake callipers, shod with the same GitiComfort F22 tyres as the MC1. Strangely, despite the RS branding, the only RS badge is on the boot lid; the grille and side skirts feature the same S badge as the X50 Flagship’s “Batmobile” rear wing.

Inside, the RS gains a completely redesigned dashboard similar to the also-facelifted X50. That likely means that the S70 receives the same new screens – a slimmer 8.88-inch instrument display and a much larger 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen. Here, the ambient lighting gets the same honeycomb pattern found elsewhere around the car.

The centre console has actually been carried over from the new fifth-generation Emgrand, specifically the Emgrand L EM-i plug-in hybrid. That means you get new rectangular air vents, twin smartphone trays with a driver’s side Qi wireless charger and a Proton eMas 7-style control knob flanked by physical air-con temperature and fan speed toggles.

To make space for these items, the S70 comes with a steering column-mounted gear selector, also from the X50. The red highlights, including the lower dash, centre console, seat upholstery and even the seat belts are likely exclusive to this particular variant.

While the said variant looks sportier than ever before, it brings no actual added performance to the table, soldiering on with the 181 PS/290 Nm 1.5 litre i-GT turbo four-cylinder engine added to the MC1 just this year. Paired with the same seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, it gets from zero to 100 km/h in an identical 7.5 seconds.

This variant will likely replace the Flagship in the S70’s lineup, and given that the official photographs show the car without a sunroof, we assume that the Flagship X has been dropped. We expect the Premium to be retained with the same redesign but without the bodykit and red highlights. Hopefully, the lower-priced variant will gain advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which is not the case with the outgoing model.

Proton has yet to confirm pricing or when the RS will be launched, only that it will be presented at a fashion showcase by a “renowned local fashion designer” on November 10. The car will be sold concurrently with the recently-launched naturally-aspirated variants that carry over the MC1’s unchanged styling. For now, what do you think about the new, rather extroverted look? Let us know in the comments.