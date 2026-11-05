50% highway toll discount for Deepavali 2026 – Nov 6-7

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 5 November 2026 10:02 am

The government has announced a 50% discount on highway toll charges in conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali festival. This discount (same rate as last year) will be available for two days starting from midnight on November 6 until 11.59pm on November 7.

The works ministry (KKR) stated in a release that the initiative involves Class 1 private vehicles at all toll plazas as well as Class 2 vehicles for the Penang Bridge, but excludes toll plazas at national borders, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll Plaza on the PLUS North-South Highway and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua).

To facilitate this toll discount, the government will fork out RM20.11 million in compensation payments to the involved highway concessionaries. Road users are advised to ensure their Touch ‘n Go card or eWallet have sufficient balance and to practice safe driving habits.