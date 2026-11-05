Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute unveiled – limited-edition sports bike celebrates Australian circuit

In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 November 2026 11:54 am

Aprilia has unveiled the RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute, a limited-edition version of its middleweight sports bike celebrating its racing success at the Australian circuit. The special edition commemorates Phillip Island’s departure from the MotoGP calendar after almost 30 years, with the Australian MotoGP moving to Adelaide in 2027.

Phillip Island holds a special place in Aprilia’s racing history, with the manufacturer scoring 10 MotoGP victories there across various classes, alongside its World Superbike successes with the RSV4. Raúl Fernández’s 2025 MotoGP victory at the circuit also marked Aprilia’s 300th win in the World Motorcycle Championship.

Based on the standard RS 660, the Phillip Island Tribute gets an exclusive white, green and red colour scheme inspired by the circuit’s logo. The track layout and Phillip Island Circuit name appear on the side panels, alongside a chequered flag graphic.

A commemorative badge on the fuel tank records Aprilia’s victories at the circuit, while each motorcycle gets an individual serial number on its steering head plate. A passenger seat cover is included as standard.

Mechanically, the special edition retains the RS 660’s 659 cc parallel-twin engine, producing 105 hp at 10,400 rpm and 70 Nm of torque at 8,400 rpm. The engine serves as a stressed member of the aluminium frame, contributing to the motorcycle’s lightweight and rigid chassis.

Electronics are carried over from the standard RS 660, including Aprilia’s aPRC package with traction control, wheelie control, engine braking adjustment, cornering ABS and selectable engine maps. These are supported by a six-axis inertial measurement platform and ride-by-wire throttle.

Other standard features include launch control, a bidirectional quickshifter and cruise control. Production numbers and pricing for the RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute the have yet to be announced, while the standard model RS660 is priced at RM85,900 in Malaysia.