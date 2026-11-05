In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Harvinder Sidhu / 5 November 2026 6:11 pm

Order books for the Zeekr 9X, the brand’s flagship three-row SUV, are open at Zeekr Carro, with estimated pricing from RM800,000. The full launch is expected in late 2026 or early 2027.

To find out more about the 9X and how to book one, you can speak to a sales advisor at any of Zeekr Carro’s three outlets: Zeekr Space Bangsar, Zeekr Space Mutiara Damansara and Zeekr House Juru Autocity in Penang. You’ll find their addresses, with Waze and Google Maps links, further down.

Zeekr’s flagship, previewed at KLIMS

Loading 41 photos…

The 9X made its Malaysian debut at KLIMS 2026 in June. It’s a big car, measuring 5,239 mm long, 2,029 mm wide and 1,819 mm tall, with a 3,169 mm wheelbase, and its boxy shape, imposing grille and full-width taillights give it plenty of presence.

It’s built on the SEA-S platform with a 900-volt electrical architecture, and uses a plug-in hybrid system that pairs a 2.0 litre turbo engine with electric motors and a 55 or 70 kWh battery. The car previewed at KLIMS has two motors, for 897 PS and 935 Nm, while the most potent three-motor version makes 1,400 PS and 1,410 Nm and gets from 0-100 km/h in as little as 3.1 seconds.

On the WLTP cycle, the electric-only range is between 235 and 302 km, depending on the powertrain, and the combined range is between 982 and 1,015 km. DC fast charging from 20-80% takes nine minutes.

The three-row cabin gets Nappa leather, a suede headliner, natural wood veneer trim and a crystal media control knob, along with powered seats with heating, ventilation and massage. There’s a 13-inch digital instrument cluster, dual 16-inch 3.5K OLED screens for the driver and front passenger, a 17-inch ceiling-mounted rear display, a refrigerator and 32 speakers. The 9X also rides on dual-chamber air suspension with continuous damping.

The KLIMS car was a left-hand-drive example from China, so the final Malaysian specifications and pricing will be confirmed at launch.

Speak to a Zeekr Carro sales advisor

Drop by any of these outlets to talk to a sales advisor about the 9X and booking one.

Zeekr Space Bangsar

📍 79, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur

🕒 Open daily, 9am-7pm

🚗 Google Maps | Waze

Zeekr Space Mutiara Damansara

📍 Ground Floor, Menara Mudajaya, Jalan PJU 7/3, Mutiara Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

🚗 Google Maps | Waze

Zeekr House Juru Autocity

📍 1684, Jalan Perusahaan, Auto City, 13600 Perai, Pulau Pinang

🚗 Google Maps | Waze

You can also WhatsApp the Zeekr Carro sales team at 018-224 9999.

Register your interest

You can also start online. Register your interest below, and the Zeekr Carro team will WhatsApp you to arrange a closer look at the 9X. You’ll also be among the first to hear confirmed pricing, specifications and booking details ahead of the launch.