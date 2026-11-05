In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Paul Tan / 5 November 2026 10:21 am

Zeekr owners in the Klang Valley can now take their cars to Zeekr Service Centre Sri Damansara, which opened in August at No. 31, Persiaran Industri, Bandar Sri Damansara. It’s the first dedicated Zeekr service facility from authorised dealer Carro.

The centre looks after the Zeekr X, Zeekr 7X and Zeekr 009, and its work ranges from scheduled servicing to body and paint repairs. To book a service appointment, WhatsApp 011-2103 0999.

Further down, you’ll find how often each Zeekr model needs servicing and what it costs, from Zeekr Malaysia’s own schedule and price list.

What the centre covers

Periodic maintenance: scheduled servicing, advanced software diagnostics and preventive maintenance.

scheduled servicing, advanced software diagnostics and preventive maintenance. Repairs: the facility is equipped to handle all maintenance and repair needs of Zeekr EVs.

the facility is equipped to handle all maintenance and repair needs of Zeekr EVs. Body and paint: specialised repair and refinishing work, carried out to factory standards and technical guidelines.

specialised repair and refinishing work, carried out to factory standards and technical guidelines. Technical and warranty support: alongside the standard dealer warranty, plus insurance and financial solutions.

“Our expertise within the automotive sector positions us to handle complex repairs, maintenance and body work, and we look forward to delivering exceptional service at our first dedicated service centre for Zeekr vehicles,” said Fong Hon Sum, CEO of International Marketplace at Carro.

How often your Zeekr needs a service

Zeekr Malaysia publishes a service schedule and price list for each variant it sells. Services are due by mileage or time, whichever comes first:

Zeekr X and Zeekr 009: every 20,000 km or one year.

every 20,000 km or one year. Zeekr 7X: every 40,000 km or two years, so nothing is scheduled at 20,000 km or in the first year.

The work depends on the visit:

Every service: a maintenance inspection and a new cabin air filter.

a maintenance inspection and a new cabin air filter. Every 40,000 km or two years: adds new brake fluid and reducer oil.

adds new brake fluid and reducer oil. Every 80,000 km or four years: adds new coolant as well.

Zeekr also says to replace the cabin filter sooner if the airflow from the vents drops drastically or there’s an abnormal odour.

What each service costs

These are Zeekr Malaysia’s listed prices for parts and labour, including 8% SST. The schedule repeats every 80,000 km, so visits that cost the same are grouped together.

Zeekr service costs in Malaysia (RM), including SST Variant 20k, 60k, 100k, 140k km 40k, 120k km 80k, 160k km X Premium 393.00 1,014.20 2,024.60 X Flagship 393.00 1,434.00 2,680.40 7X RWD Standard Range No service 1,510.20 2,951.00 7X RWD Long Range No service 1,510.20 3,187.00 7X AWD Performance No service 2,285.00 3,961.80 009 Executive 512.00 1,488.20 2,734.60 009 Luxury and Ultra Luxury 512.00 2,263.00 3,509.40 Prices from Zeekr Malaysia.

Zeekr says these prices are indicative and may change, and that actual requirements can vary with factors such as driving habits, climate and road conditions, so confirm the cost with your service advisor when you book.

It also warns that not following the schedule, using non-genuine parts or fluids, or servicing outside an authorised Zeekr centre may void your warranty.

Some cars were sold with free maintenance packages, so check what came with yours. The 7X Black Nova isn’t listed separately. It’s based on the AWD Performance, so ask the service team for its figures.

Zeekr Malaysia’s full service price lists

These are Zeekr Malaysia’s own tables, showing what’s done at each visit along with the parts prices, quantities and labour hours. Tap an image to view it at full size.

Zeekr X

Zeekr 7X

Zeekr 009

Book your service

Send the centre a WhatsApp message to book your appointment. It’s open six days a week, and closed on Sundays and public holidays.

💬 WhatsApp 011-2103 0999

🕒 9am – 5.30pm, Mondays to Saturdays

📍 Zeekr Service Centre Sri Damansara, No. 31, Persiaran Industri, Bandar Sri Damansara, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

If you’re shopping for a new Zeekr, you can request a personalised quotation here, and the Zeekr Carro team will get in touch via WhatsApp.