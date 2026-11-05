In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Paul Tan / 5 November 2026 12:01 am

Zeekr owners in Penang and the northern region can have their cars serviced at Zeekr House Juru Autocity, authorised dealer Carro’s 12,000 sq ft centre at Auto City in Perai. It’s a 3S outlet, so sales, service and spare parts all sit under one roof, with dedicated aftersales care for your Zeekr at every stage of ownership.

The team there handles everything from routine maintenance to ongoing vehicle care. To book a service appointment, WhatsApp 011-2103 0999, or book through the Zeekr app.

Here’s a look around the centre, from the Zeekr Care reception and customer lounge to the service bays.

Further down, you’ll find how often each Zeekr model needs servicing and what it costs, from Zeekr Malaysia’s own schedule and price list.

What the centre covers

Sales: the showroom side, where you can view the Zeekr range and arrange a test drive.

the showroom side, where you can view the Zeekr range and arrange a test drive. Service: routine maintenance and ongoing vehicle care, with mechanical service bays and a four-wheel alignment station.

routine maintenance and ongoing vehicle care, with mechanical service bays and a four-wheel alignment station. Spare parts: handled on site as part of the 3S set-up.

How often your Zeekr needs a service

Zeekr Malaysia publishes a service schedule and price list for each variant it sells. Services are due by mileage or time, whichever comes first:

Zeekr X and Zeekr 009: every 20,000 km or one year.

every 20,000 km or one year. Zeekr 7X: every 40,000 km or two years, so nothing is scheduled at 20,000 km or in the first year.

The work depends on the visit:

Every service: a maintenance inspection and a new cabin air filter.

a maintenance inspection and a new cabin air filter. Every 40,000 km or two years: adds new brake fluid and reducer oil.

adds new brake fluid and reducer oil. Every 80,000 km or four years: adds new coolant as well.

Zeekr also says to replace the cabin filter sooner if the airflow from the vents drops drastically or there’s an abnormal odour.

What each service costs

These are Zeekr Malaysia’s listed prices for parts and labour, including 8% SST. The schedule repeats every 80,000 km, so visits that cost the same are grouped together.

Zeekr service costs in Malaysia (RM), including SST Variant 20k, 60k, 100k, 140k km 40k, 120k km 80k, 160k km X Premium 393.00 1,014.20 2,024.60 X Flagship 393.00 1,434.00 2,680.40 7X RWD Standard Range No service 1,510.20 2,951.00 7X RWD Long Range No service 1,510.20 3,187.00 7X AWD Performance No service 2,285.00 3,961.80 009 Executive 512.00 1,488.20 2,734.60 009 Luxury and Ultra Luxury 512.00 2,263.00 3,509.40 Prices from Zeekr Malaysia.

Zeekr says these prices are indicative and may change, and that actual requirements can vary with factors such as driving habits, climate and road conditions, so confirm the cost with your service advisor when you book.

It also warns that not following the schedule, using non-genuine parts or fluids, or servicing outside an authorised Zeekr centre may void your warranty.

Some cars were sold with free maintenance packages, so check what came with yours. The 7X Black Nova isn’t listed separately. It’s based on the AWD Performance, so ask the service team for its figures.

Zeekr Malaysia’s full service price lists

These are Zeekr Malaysia’s own tables, showing what’s done at each visit along with the parts prices, quantities and labour hours. Tap an image to view it at full size.

Zeekr X

Zeekr 7X

Zeekr 009

Book your service

Send the team a WhatsApp message, or book your appointment through the Zeekr app.

💬 WhatsApp 011-2103 0999

📱 Or book through the Zeekr app

📍 Zeekr House Juru Autocity, 1684, Jalan Perusahaan, Auto City, 13600 Perai, Pulau Pinang

If you’re shopping for a new Zeekr, you can request a personalised quotation here, and the Zeekr Carro team will get in touch via WhatsApp.