In Advertorial, Omoda Jaecoo / by Harvinder Sidhu / 5 November 2026 10:22 am

You could win an Apple iPhone Duos through the new “Go Electric & Win” campaign for the Jaecoo J5 EV. The campaign runs from November 4 to December 31, 2026, and the three winners will be picked in a lucky draw.

To qualify for the draw, you need to complete three steps:

Test drive the J5 EV at the Omoda Jaecoo Carro showroom. Place a booking for your J5 EV. Complete your vehicle registration by December 31, 2026.

Every customer who completes all three steps is in the running for one of the three iPhone Duos. Terms and conditions apply.

📅 November 4 – December 31, 2026

🕒 Open daily, 9am – 6pm

📍 Omoda Jaecoo | Carro 3S Selayang, 17498, Jalan Besar, Kawasan Industri Selayang Indah, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor

Jaecoo J5 EV: the locally assembled electric SUV, RM118,800

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The J5 EV is assembled in Shah Alam and went on sale on September 2 at RM118,800 on-the-road without insurance. Its front motor makes 211 PS and 288 Nm, good for 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h. A 58.9 kWh CATL lithium iron phosphate battery gives it 402 km of WLTP-rated range.

DC fast charging peaks at 130 kW, so a 30-80% top-up takes about 28 minutes, while AC charging is rated at 11 kW. There’s also a 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function to power appliances when you’re out camping.

It’s sized like a Honda HR-V or Proton X50, with a 480-litre boot (1,284 litres with the rear seats folded) and a 35-litre front trunk. The TÜV-certified upholstery is pet-friendly, anti-bacterial and scratch-resistant, and the climate control has dedicated Pet and Camping modes.

Inside, you get a 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof and a 50W wireless charger. Safety kit includes six airbags and a Level 2+ driver assistance suite with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.

The vehicle warranty runs for seven years or 150,000 km, and the battery is covered for 10 years or 200,000 km.

Book your J5 EV test drive

Instalments start from an estimated RM1,195 a month, based on a 10% down payment and a nine-year loan at 2.3% a year. Book your Jaecoo J5 EV test drive with Omoda Jaecoo Carro here, and the team will get in touch via WhatsApp to arrange your slot.